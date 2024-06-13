Toy Unboxing / Review: Fisher-Price and Imaginext’s Star Wars Darth Vader-Bot Lights Up, Makes Noises, More

Earlier this week I shared an unboxing video for the Star Wars “I Am Your Father’s Day” merchandise collection from Disney Consumer Products and Lucasfilm’s official licensees. And today I followed through on my promise to create a separate video for the Fisher-Price Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot that was included with the package.

In the unboxing and review video below, you can watch as I open up and check out the Darth Vader Bot for the first time, showing off all of its features.

Watch Fisher-Price Imaginext Star Wars Darth Vader Bot unboxing/review:

The first thing kids (this product is recommended for ages 3 and up) will notice about the Fisher-Price Imaginext Darth Vader Bot is that it has a little die-cast Imperial Stormtrooper figure mounted on its shoulder. This stormtrooper acts as a “key” to activate some of the light and sound functions of the toy. Turn the figure counter-clockwise and Vader will make breathing noises. His red eyes and lightsaber also light up with an eerie glow.

And if you turn the stormtrooper in the opposite direction, Darth Vader’s electronic chest plate will open up and three plastic discs will shoot out, one at a time. Admittedly I thought this was the coolest feature of the Vader Bot, and I bet a lot of kids will agree with me. There’s a red ball that can shoot out of Vader’s left wrist as well, but that one wasn’t quite as neat.

You can also collapse Vader’s lightsaber into his arm and then press the button to activate it again. The blade will extend from the hilt and light up. Rotating the Vader Bot at the waist makes fun lightsaber battle noises.

The other notable feature of the Darth Vader Bot is its height– it stands at 27 inches (over two feet) tall, and is more than 15 inches wide. Its decor represents a more stylized, robotic (as the “Bot” name would imply) version of Vader rather than a screen-accurate one, but I doubt children will be bothered by that at all. To me this toy would be a great way to introduce kids ages 3 to 8 or so to the world of Star Wars and to the villainous character of Darth Vader, who has fascinated Younglings since the release of the franchise’s first movie nearly 50 years ago.

The Fisher-Price Imaginext Darth Vader Bot is available now (at a retail price of $149.00) wherever toys are sold.