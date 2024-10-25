Forever 21 Release Two Fashion Forward Disney Holiday Collections

The collaboration features both modern and vintage-inspired designs showcasing Disney's most iconic characters.

The fashion brand has curated two new collections in partnership with the media giant.

Disney Forever:

Forever 21 has announced two new Disney clothing collaborations for this year’s holiday season with the Disney x Forever 21 Holiday Collection and the Disney Mickey & Friends x Unique Vintage Collection.

The Disney x Forever 21 Holiday Collection promises to bring a chic and fashion forward twist to Mickey & Friends. Including character crewneck sweatshirts, a-mouse-ing winter wear, and more, the collaboration brings Disney fans a great mix of style and comfort.

The Disney Mickey & Friends x Unique Vintage Collection embraces the winter holiday spirit with vintage-inspired designs featuring Mickey and Minnie Mouse. The collection is also available in sizes XS to 5X.

