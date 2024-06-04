Fun.com Exclusive Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly Returns for Pride Month 2024!

He’s back! Pride Month is here and Mickey Mouse has returned to Fun.com on their exclusive Loungefly mini backpack that debuted in 2023. The timely restock is perfect for your summer adventures this month and beyond!

If your favorite color is rainbow, then you’re going to love the Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly mini backpack from Fun.com.

The trendy exclusive combines all the elements of the LGBTQIA+ community in a playful way with Mickey Mouse at the heart of it all. This bright, bold backpack is covered in stripes from the Pride Flag and yes, every color is here.

Disney Loungefly Mickey Pride Mini Backpack | Exclusively Licensed Backpack (Restock)

The stripe pattern is shown on all sides of the bag, while a smiling Mickey Mouse looks out over the front zippered pouch.

Side pockets provide some extra storage space and feature the Loungefly medallion, and the adjustable straps also continue the stripe look with red, black, and brown on one side and blue, purple, and pink on the other.

Is there a matching lining? You bet! Inside the backpack is a white lining decorated with Mickey Mouse heads featuring the colors of various Pride Flags such as bisexual, lesiban, transgender, non-binary and more.

The bag measures 9" wide x 10.5" high x 4.25" deep making it a great choice for transporting all of your daily essentials.

The Mickey Mouse Pride Loungefly is available now exclusively at Fun.com

Last year, when the bag debuted, Bekah had the opportunity to review the Fun.com exclusive where she shares her thoughts about this stylish accessory. Her favorite part? The Rainbow Flag lining!

Last year a portion of the proceeds from sales of this mini backpack were donated to GLSEN, but that partnership is not in place for the 2024 restock.

While your purchase this year won’t support an organization, you are sharing your love for the LGBTQIA+ community every time you rock this colorful bag!

Happy Pride Month! So much is happening at Disney Parks and beyond. Stay up to date on the latest news, merchandise, specials, and experiences taking place throughout June by visiting our Pride Month tag.