Hasbro’s Women Innovators of Play Challenge Returns for Second Year, with Submissions Ending November 11th

For the second year in a row, the popular toy company Hasbro has brought back its Women Innovators of Play Challenge, which invites women to submit their own ideas for toys or games… with $10,000 cash and other exciting prizes on the line for winners.

What’s happening:

This challenge invites women innovators to submit their own ideas for toys or games to Hasbro. A panel of judges will select winners based on a variety of criteria. Submissions are now open and will be accepted through next Monday, November 11th at Hasbro’s official website

Prizes will include $10,000 cash, mentorship, and a trip to Hasbro World Headquarters in Pawtucket, Rhode Island.

What they’re saying:

“Hasbro announced their Women Innovators of Play Challenge – following the Women Innovators of Play conference – to find the next great woman-led mass market toy or game. Ideas will be judged on innovation, mass marketability, fun factor and playability, design and aesthetics manufacturability.” “The second annual Challenge is part of Hasbro’s larger Women Innovators of Play initiative. In fact, women account for 70% of toy purchases but only represent 29% of C-Suite roles in the industry. It is Hasbro’s commitment to inspire and elevate more women’s involvement in the toy and game industry. This year also saw the return of Hasbro’s Women Innovators of Play virtual event, which took place in October with a full lineup of speakers from Hasbro and other industry leaders and influencers.”

For additional details and full rules for Hasbro’s Women Innovators of Play Challenge– and to submit your own idea– be sure to visit the company’s official website.

