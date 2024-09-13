“Magic of Disney” LEGO Ideas Contest Winner Now Available For Pre-Order

The winning design from the Disney LEGO Ideas contest is now available for pre-order.

What’s Happening:

Last year, LEGO Ideas teamed up with Disney to hold a competition for a special Disney100 LEGO build.

The winning design, celebrating the magic of Disney in honor of the milestone, would then be commissioned by LEGO and sold in stores across the globe.

In September of last year, the winning design was announced

Titled “Magic of Disney”, the design shows Sorcerer Mickey opening up the various worlds of Disney, from The Lion King to Pinocchio.

The original design has been altered, but minimally. ( Encanto replaces the original Aladdin vignette, the 100 has been removed, etc.)

replaces the original vignette, the 100 has been removed, etc.) Minifigures are included in the set, including the first ever of Belle with the enchanted rose.

The set is 1103-pieces and is 10.5in wide by 7.5in tall.

“Magic of Disney” is available for $99.99 on the LEGO website now

