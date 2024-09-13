“Magic of Disney” LEGO Ideas Contest Winner Now Available For Pre-Order

The winning design from the Disney LEGO Ideas contest is now available for pre-order.
What’s Happening:
- Last year, LEGO Ideas teamed up with Disney to hold a competition for a special Disney100 LEGO build.
- The winning design, celebrating the magic of Disney in honor of the milestone, would then be commissioned by LEGO and sold in stores across the globe.
- In September of last year, the winning design was announced and today it’s now available for pre-order.
- Titled “Magic of Disney”, the design shows Sorcerer Mickey opening up the various worlds of Disney, from The Lion King to Pinocchio.
- The original design has been altered, but minimally. (Encanto replaces the original Aladdin vignette, the 100 has been removed, etc.)
- Minifigures are included in the set, including the first ever of Belle with the enchanted rose.
- The set is 1103-pieces and is 10.5in wide by 7.5in tall.
- “Magic of Disney” is available for $99.99 on the LEGO website now and will ship out on October 1st, 2024.
