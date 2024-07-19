New Mickey and Minnie Mouse Jack-O’-Lanterns Arrive on DisneyStore.com

The Disney Store is ramping up for the not-so-spooky season with the release of several brand new products, including two new Jack-o’-Lantern decorations inspired by Disney’s most iconic couple.

What’s Happening:

DisneyStore.com

The molded plastic decorations, which cost $74.99 each, are 20″ tall, 23″ wide and 15″ deep.

The Halloween themed items offer different lighting settings for varying moods, including solid and pulsing options. The pumpkin shaped lanterns require 3 AA batteries, which are included with purchase.

The two coordinating jack-o’-lanterns are sold separately.

At this time, the Mickey Mouse option is sold out, but keep an eye on the product page for a restock here

The Minnie Mouse variant is low in stock, so make sure you grab it while you can here

