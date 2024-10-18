Robosen Debuts Interactive “Toy Story” Buzz Lightyear Robot Just in Time For Holiday Gifting

The incredible robot can be controlled by voice commands and Robosen's own app

This holiday season Robosen and Pixar are inviting fans to embrace the theme of “infinity and beyond” as they present an incredible new Buzz Lightyear programable robot. Gift exchanges with close family and friends will be out of this world when Buzz joins the party and with an app and PC interaction (coming soon!) to enhance the experience there’s no limit what this space ranger can do.

What’s Happening:

Robosen Robotics Toy Story Buzz Lightyear Robot.

Buzz Lightyear Robot. Following in the footsteps of the 2022 Lightyear inspired version

This groundbreaking robotic experience invites fans of all ages to experience Buzz Lightyear through an interactive robot that combines cutting-edge technology with the timeless charm of your favorite Space Ranger.

Standing an impressive 14.6 inches tall and weighing 3.7 pounds, Buzz is a substantial and impressive figure for any collection.

Whether you’re recreating famous scenes, enjoying the robot with family or designing your own adventures, this robot takes Toy Story fandom to an entirely new level.

Where to Shop:

The Buzz Lightyear Robot is available now for $599.00 Guests can shop the collectible at:

Robosen.com

DisneyStore.com

Disneystore.co.uk

Disney Store Times Square

Disney Store Oxford Street

Disney Store Dublin

Buzz Lightyear Space Ranger Robotic Action Figure by Robosen – Toy Story | Disney Store

An Unprecedented Robotic Experience

For the first time ever, Toy Story fans can own a fully controllable and programmable Buzz Lightyear robot.

The Buzz Lightyear Robot is fully voice and app-controlled, allowing fans to immerse themselves in iconic missions and scenes while controlling Buzz’s every move.

Equipped with innovative micro-servos that enable first-ever realistic eye and mouth movement, the Buzz Lightyear Robot delivers a lifelike recreation of the legendary Space Ranger.

Whether engaging in pre-built missions or creating custom scenarios using Robosen Studio —debuting this fall—this robot offers an exciting level of interactivity and creativity.

Key Features

Voice & App Controlled for seamless operation

More than 3,000 intricate parts designed for lifelike movement

23 servo motors enabling full-range motion

75 microchips powering interactive features

First of its kind micro-servos providing realistic facial expressions

Ultra-authentic Buzz Lightyear experience

In-App programming for custom scenes using Toy Story lines

Robosen Studio PC integration coming soon

What They’re Saying:

Hansen Su, Co-Founder of Robosen: “This collaboration with Disney and Pixar has allowed us to push the boundaries of what’s possible in toy robotics. We are excited to offer fans an innovative and personal way to experience the magic of Buzz Lightyear in a way that has never been done before.”

