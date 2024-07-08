Oh friends, the Halloween madness is about to happen and we still have several months until the holiday officially arrives! Disney Store is wasting no time getting fans ready for the spooky season with their newest assortment of Haunted Mansion styles, and many of these goodies are available now!

Halloween is far off in the future, but summertime is perfect for telling ghost stories and there’s nothing more ghastly and spirited than the tales surrounding the Haunted Mansion.

The stainless steel cup comes with a screw top lid and reusable straw that are perfect for transport so you can stay hydrated at home, in the office, or wherever your travels take you.

The Haunted Mansion Dooney & Bourke Tote is available now at Disney Store

The Haunted Mansion Stainless Steel Starbucks Tumbler with Straw – $44.99

Cold beverage tumbler

Haunted Mansion logo

Starbucks logo

Screw on lid

Reusable straw

Wash thoroughly before first use

Not microwave or dishwasher safe

Hand wash only

Holds 24 oz

