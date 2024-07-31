“Look at this Stuff, Isn’t it Neat?” — Add “The Little Mermaid” 35th Anniversary Vinyl From Disney Music Emporium to your Treasure Trove

The iconic film, which kickstarted the Disney renaissance, turns 35 on November 17th. In anticipation of the upcoming milestone, Disney Music Emporium has released pre-orders for the new vinyl.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Music Emporium has launched pre-orders for their new The Little Mermaid (35th Anniversary Vinyl).
- The new collectible features a transparent splatter vinyl inspired by the film.
- Celebrate the 35th anniversary with 20 classic songs and score from the film including:
Side 1:
1. Fathoms Below – Performed by Ship's Chorus
2. Main Titles – The Little Mermaid – Performed by Alan Menken
3. Fanfare – Performed by Alan Menken
4. Daughters of Triton – Performed by Daughters of Triton
5. Part of Your World – Performed by Jodi Benson
6. Under the Sea – Performed by Samuel E. Wright
7. Part of Your World (Reprise) – Performed by Jodi Benson
8. Poor Unfortunate Souls – Performed by Pat Carroll
9. Les Poissons – Performed by René Auberjonois
10. Kiss the Girl – Performed by Samuel E. Wright
Side 2:
1. Fireworks – Performed by Alan Menken
2. Jig – Performed by Alan Menken
3. The Storm – Performed by Alan Menken
4. Destruction of the Grotto – Performed by Alan Menken
5. Flotsam and Jetsam – Performed by Alan Menken
6. Tour of the Kingdom – Performed by Alan Menken
7. Bedtime – Performed by Alan Menken
8. Wedding Announcement – Performed by Alan Menken
9. Eric to the Rescue – Performed by Alan Menken
10. Happy Ending – Performed by Disney Chorus and Alan Menken
- The Little Mermaid (35th Anniversary Vinyl) retails for $29.99 and is expected to ship on August 21st.
- You can preorder the new collectible here.
Read More: