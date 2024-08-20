The Nightmare Before Christmas x Squishmallows Full 2024 Squad Revealed

Last week, the Squishmallows Instagram account teased a 2024 line of plush from Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, and today, we have a full look at the collection.

What’s Happening:

The second Squishmallows Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas is now hitting store shelves. Check your local Walgreens, WalMart, and Kohl’s stores if you’re squish hunting for these plushies from Halloween Town.

is now hitting store shelves. Check your local Walgreens, WalMart, and Kohl’s stores if you’re squish hunting for these plushies from Halloween Town. This is the second set of Squishmallows based on the Halloween/Christmas classic. The 2021 collection included: Jack Skellington Sally Zero Oogie Boogie (green) Oogie Boogie (beige) The Mayor Lock Shock Barrel

New this year are Squishmallows of Dr. Finkelstein and a Vampire Teddy.

Returning are Jack Skellington, Sally, Zero, and Oogie Boogie (green), all of whom have variations from their previous release. The 2024 Jack Skellington is out to scare his cuddle buddies with a frightful facial expression. Sally is now snuggling up with a black cat. Zero is extremely proud of the bone he fetched for Jack. Oogie Boogie’s mouth and seams are bursting with creepy crawlies.

This year’s collection is available in both 8″ ($12.99)

You can see each of the new Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas Squishmallows squad below.

