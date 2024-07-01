2025 planDisney Panel Search Begins Later This Month

by |
Tags: , , , , ,

Now is your chance to become a member of the 2025 planDisney Panel.

What’s Happening:

  • The Disney Parks Blog has shared the dates for this year’s planDisney Panel Search.
  • planDisney is a dais of guests who, through their experience, work to help others through their knowledge of the resorts.
  • Panelists are chosen to help under one of four categories: Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, or Disney Vacation Club
  • For those interested in joining the team, this year’s search will open for submissions at 12pm ET on July 8th and close at 12pm ET on July 13th.
  • Head to the planDisney website for more information on how to apply.

More Disney Parks News:

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
Please enable JavaScript in your browser to complete this form.
Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight