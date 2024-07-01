2025 planDisney Panel Search Begins Later This Month

Now is your chance to become a member of the 2025 planDisney Panel.
What’s Happening:
- The Disney Parks Blog has shared the dates for this year’s planDisney Panel Search.
- planDisney is a dais of guests who, through their experience, work to help others through their knowledge of the resorts.
- Panelists are chosen to help under one of four categories: Walt Disney World, Disneyland, Disney Cruise Line, or Disney Vacation Club
- For those interested in joining the team, this year’s search will open for submissions at 12pm ET on July 8th and close at 12pm ET on July 13th.
- Head to the planDisney website for more information on how to apply.
