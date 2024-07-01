2025 planDisney Panel Search Begins Later This Month

Now is your chance to become a member of the 2025 planDisney Panel.

What’s Happening:

The Disney Parks Blog has shared

planDisney is a dais of guests who, through their experience, work to help others through their knowledge of the resorts.

Panelists are chosen to help under one of four categories: Walt Disney World Disneyland Disney Cruise Line

For those interested in joining the team, this year’s search will open for submissions at 12pm ET on July 8th and close at 12pm ET on July 13th.

Head to the planDisney website

