COTINO, The First Storyliving by Disney Community, Shares A Look At The People Behind the Homes

A new video highlights those working together to bring Disney’ COTINO Community Homes to life.

Disney shared today conversations with those working to bring COTINO Community Homes to life.

The first Storyliving by Disney community is being built in Rancho Mirage, California.

Imagineers, along with those representing Woodbridge Pacific Group, Shea Homes, and Davidson Communities all shared their excitement for the upcoming project.

For more information, you can join the interest list here

