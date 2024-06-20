COTINO, The First Storyliving by Disney Community, Shares A Look At The People Behind the Homes

A new video highlights those working together to bring Disney’ COTINO Community Homes to life.

What’s Happening:

  • Disney shared today conversations with those working to bring COTINO Community Homes to life.
  • The first Storyliving by Disney community is being built in Rancho Mirage, California.
  • Imagineers, along with those representing Woodbridge Pacific Group, Shea Homes, and Davidson Communities all shared their excitement for the upcoming project.
  • For more information, you can join the interest list here.

