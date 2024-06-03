Experience the Magic of Disney at Dayton Disneyana Live This Weekend

Disney fans near Dayton, Ohio will have a great opportunity to connect with other fans, pin trade, see Disney speakers and more this weekend at Dayton Disneyana Live.
What’s Happening:
- This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center in Dayton, Ohio, everyone is invited to Dayton Disneyana Live 2024.
- The event will host a plethora of Disney-themed activities that will all raise money for local charity.
- The marketplace allows guests to explore thousands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star wars collectibles.
- In addition, the adjacent meeting rooms will host presentations about Disney films and park experiences.
- Dayton Disneyana Live is hosted by The Dayton Disneyana Foundation, Inc. The non-profit is committed to preserving and honoring the legacy of Disney founder Walt Disney.
- Adding to the fun of the marketplace and presentations, Dayton Disneyana Live will have spaces for pin trading, themed photo ops, a costume contest and more.
- Auctions during the event will see 100% of money raised used towards purchasing food that will be distributed to local school children through Pirate Packs, a 501c3 organization.
- This year’s guest speakers include:
- Disney Senior Character Artist Alex Maher on Walt Disney and pin art design.
- Disney Historian Jim Hill will take a look back at the Muppets and the anniversary of The Lion King.
- Travel Advisor Staci Colvin on planning your next trip to the Disneyland Resort.
- Disney Pin Tracking Website PinPics.
- Walt Disney World Entertainer Holland Hayes aka Scoop Sanderson.
- Events throughout the weekend include:
- Free to attend paddle auction and activities on Friday.
- Vendor Marketplace on Saturday and Sunday featuring dozens of venders selling various Disney merchandise.
- Recycling the MAGIC will be selling many hard to find items.
- Auction showcases on Friday and Saturday featuring one-a-kind art, signed collectibles, and Disney Parks merchandise.
- Pin trading venues.
- Fun surprises
- Pricing for both Saturday and Sunday is $25 or one day for $20. Friday is free to attend.
- Children under 12 can attend for free.
- Military Discount is available with ID.
- Tickets can be purchased at the event, which includes admission to all events and activities. Parking is free on-site.
- The event kicks off at 4PM this Friday June 7th and continues through the weekend. A full schedule of the event including hours can be found here.
