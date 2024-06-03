Experience the Magic of Disney at Dayton Disneyana Live This Weekend

Disney fans near Dayton, Ohio will have a great opportunity to connect with other fans, pin trade, see Disney speakers and more this weekend at Dayton Disneyana Live.

What’s Happening:

This Friday, Saturday, and Sunday at the Hope Hotel & Richard C. Holbrooke Conference Center in Dayton, Ohio, everyone is invited to Dayton Disneyana Live 2024.

The event will host a plethora of Disney-themed activities that will all raise money for local charity.

The marketplace allows guests to explore thousands of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars collectibles.

In addition, the adjacent meeting rooms will host presentations about Disney films and park experiences.

Dayton Disneyana Live is hosted by The Dayton Disneyana Foundation, Inc. The non-profit is committed to preserving and honoring the legacy of Disney founder Walt Disney.

Adding to the fun of the marketplace and presentations, Dayton Disneyana Live will have spaces for pin trading, themed photo ops, a costume contest and more.

Auctions during the event will see 100% of money raised used towards purchasing food that will be distributed to local school children through Pirate Packs, a 501c3 organization.

This year's guest speakers include: Disney Senior Character Artist Alex Maher on Walt Disney and pin art design. Disney Historian Jim Hill will take a look back at the Muppets and the anniversary of The Lion King. Travel Advisor Staci Colvin on planning your next trip to the Disneyland Resort and Walt Disney World.

Events throughout the weekend include: Free to attend paddle auction and activities on Friday. Vendor Marketplace on Saturday and Sunday featuring dozens of venders selling various Disney merchandise. Recycling the MAGIC will be selling many hard to find items. Auction showcases on Friday and Saturday featuring one-a-kind art, signed collectibles, and Disney Parks merchandise. Pin trading venues.

Pricing for both Saturday and Sunday is $25 or one day for $20. Friday is free to attend.

Children under 12 can attend for free.

Military Discount is available with ID.

Tickets can be purchased at the event, which includes admission to all events and activities. Parking is free on-site.

The event kicks off at 4PM this Friday June 7th and continues through the weekend. A full schedule of the event including hours can be found here

