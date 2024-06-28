Disney Cast Member John Arant Awarded The Purple Heart

Wednesday morning, Walt Disney World held a heartwarming ceremony awarding a Disney cast member with one of America’s highest and oldest military honors.

In a moving ceremony held at EPCOT

The Purple Heart, initiated in 1782 by General George Washington, is an award dedicated to recognizing the heroic acts carried out by troops during the Revolutionary War. In the name of the President of the United States, the tradition continues today with the medal being bestowed upon wounded or killed service personnel.

In honor of his bravery and the injuries he received during his service with the U.S. Army in Mosul, Iraq in 2007, Arant was celebrated for his service under the rotunda of the American Adventure

Arant was presented with his Purple Heart by Jenn O’Rourke, a fellow cast member who continues to serve as a Major in the U.S. Air Force Reserve.

The emotional and uplifting ceremony was performed before an audience of the veteran’s family and fellow cast members. Dressed in his Army service uniform, Arant was surrounded by the pavilion’s current exhibit “Portraits of Courage.” The showcase features more than 60 portraits commissioned by former President George W. Bush to honor and recognize post-9/11 military veterans.

John Arant joined The Walt Disney Company in 2019 as a part of the Heroes Work Here initiative. The program is dedicated to hiring, training, and supporting military veterans.

The ceremony also represents The Walt Disney Company’s long standing admiration for servicemen and women. Beginning 100-years ago with Walt and Roy Disney, who served their country during the First World War, The Walt Disney Company continues to be committed to providing opportunities for on and off-duty military personnel.

