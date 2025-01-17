Video: Disney On Broadway Concert Series Brings the Magic of Theatre to EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts

EPCOT’s International Festival of the Arts is back again for 2025. In addition to the incredible marketplaces where guests can enjoy shopping for art pieces for their home, the event also celebrates the art of Broadway over at the American Adventure Pavilion.

What’s Happening:

Over at EPCOT’s American Gardens Theater, guests visiting EPCOT for the annual International Festival of the Arts can enjoy the Disney On Broadway concert series celebrating the art of musical theatre.

Featuring performers from Disney’s successful and magical Broadway productions, each approximately 30 minute show will take guests on a journey through the music of Disney On Broadway hits such as Aladdin, Frozen, The Lion King, Mary Poppins, Tarzan, Newsies and more!

and more! Guests will even get musical performances of songs from Disney On Broadway’s upcoming West End production of Hercules .

. Laughing Place is excited to share with you a full video of the first performance at this year’s event.

Featuring Patti Murin and John Riddle from Frozen, check out performances of songs such as “Love is an Open Door,” “Let’s Go Fly a Kite,” “Out There,” and more.

Performances of the Disney On Broadway concert series happen daily at 5:30, 6:45, and 8:00PM.

Patti Muran and John Riddle have additional performances on January 19, 20, 23, 25, 27, and 28.

Throughout the event, you’ll find other Disney On Broadway stars bringing the magic of theatre to life. These include: Caissie Levy ( Frozen ) and Jelani Remy ( The Lion King ) – January 18, 21, 22, 24, 26, 29 and 30 Adam ( Aladdin ) and Josh Strickland ( Tarzan ) – January 31, February 2, 3, 6, 8, 10 and 11 Ashley Brown ( Mary Poppins ) and Alton Fitzgerald White ( The Lion King ) – February 1, 4, 5, 7, 9, 12, and 13 Michael James Scott ( Aladdin ) and Kissy Simmons ( The Lion King ) – February 14, 16, 17, 20, 23 and 24 Rodney Ingram ( Aladdin ) and Kara Lindsay ( Newsies ) – February 15, 18, 19, 21, 22 and 24



