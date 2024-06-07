Peek Inside Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point as Previews of the New Disney Cruise Line Destination Begin

Ahead of its official opening, Disney Cruise Line’s brand-new island paradise, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is hosting an exclusive media preview. We at Laughing Place are lucky enough to be ashore to check out the new location, and we’ll have plenty of coverage to come. But first, here are some official photos shared by Disney.

Located on the island of Eleuthera, The Bahamas, Disney Lookout Cay at Lighthouse Point is welcoming guests for previews today ahead of its debut in just a few days.

Disney Lookout Cay is a one-of-a-kind retreat that immerses guests in the spirit and culture of The Bahamas, along with signature Disney entertainment, port adventures and nature trails, a water play area and beautiful beaches for families and adults.

In addition to a first look at the water play area seen above, Disney also shared a look at the cabanas guests can rent while on the island.

Guests can meet with Mickey, Minnie and all their favorite pals while ashore, all of whom are wearing brand-new outfits

Disney also shared a brief look around the island via this TikTok.

