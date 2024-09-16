“Phineas & Ferb” Creators Surprise Cast Members At Oogie Boogie Bash Preview

Cast Members visiting the special preview of this year’s Oogie Boogie Bash at Disney California Adventure were treated to an extra special surprise at one of the new treat trails this year.

Dan Povenmire and Jeff “Swampy” Marsh made an appearance during the cast member preview of Oogie Boogie Bash at the Disney California Adventure.

There, cast members met with the creators of the hit show, Phineas & Ferb, in a very appropriate setting – after the new treat trail featuring Dr. Doofenshmirtz, the villainous character from the series voiced by Povenmire himself in the show.

In the video shared by Disney Parks, you can see that Dan and Jeff were quick to greet many Cast Members, especially those that were dressed like characters from Phineas & Ferb, including one who was fully decked out in Perry the Platypus regalia.

This year marks the debut of the Dr. Doofenshmirtz treat trail at Oogie Boogie Bash, where guests will pass by the character on a set filled with several -inators. You can check out what the character at the event looks like in our post, here.

Oogie Boogie Bash is a separately ticketed Halloween event at the Disneyland Resort

The event is so popular that tickets sell out frequently, and it is important to note that all event nights for 2024 are also sold out at this time.

