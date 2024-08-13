Soarin’ to Tower — The “Soarin’ Ear Hat Guy” Recreated His Role For D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase

During the opening video of Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, fans were treated to a recreation of Soarin’s iconic pre-show. However, Patrick Warburton wasn’t the only actor to recreate his role.
What’s Happening:
- Disney Parks’ official Instagram shared a post highlighting a fun easter egg from Saturday night’s D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event panel.
- The panel, hosted at the Honda Center, kicked off the night of parks and experiences announcements with an homage to Soarin’ Over California’s pre-show. Fans watching throughout may have noticed that Disney recreated the iconic “these little beauties” scene from the attraction.
- Jay, the original “Soarin’ Ear Hat Guy,” recreated his role for the event nearly 25 years later.
- Check out the sweet video showing off his continued love for Mickey ears below:
Read More:
- Video: All Announcements Made During Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase at D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event
- Patrick Warburton Surprises Guests in Chief Flight Attendant Costume at Soarin’ Over California
- Review: Horizons – Disney Experiences Showcase Pays Off Past Disney Parks Presentations (While Adding Some Self-Depreciation)