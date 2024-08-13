Soarin’ to Tower — The “Soarin’ Ear Hat Guy” Recreated His Role For D23’s Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase

During the opening video of Horizons: Disney Experiences Showcase, fans were treated to a recreation of Soarin’s iconic pre-show. However, Patrick Warburton wasn’t the only actor to recreate his role.

What’s Happening:

Disney Parks’ official Instagram D23: The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

The panel, hosted at the Honda Center, kicked off the night of parks and experiences announcements with an homage to Soarin’ Over California

Jay, the original “Soarin’ Ear Hat Guy,” recreated his role for the event nearly 25 years later.

Check out the sweet video showing off his continued love for Mickey ears below:

Read More: