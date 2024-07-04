The Voices of Liberty Honor Each Branch of the Military in Independence Day Show 2024

Walt Disney World offers plenty of ways to celebrate Independence Day. While Magic Kingdom’s enhanced fireworks show may be at the top of everyone’s list, another fan-favorite way to celebrate the 4th of July is the Voices of Liberty, a patriotic acapella group that always gets into the spirit of the holiday. See this year’s full performance right here.

This year’s show opens and closes with two of the United States of America’s most beloved songs, “This Land is Your Land” and “God Bless America.” In between, the group pays tribute to each branch of the Armed Forces through a medley of each group’s fight song ("The Army Song," "Anchors Aweigh" for the U.S. Navy, "Semper Paratus" for the U.S. Coast Guard,” "The U.S. Air Force (Song)," "Semper Supra" for the U.S. Space Force, and “The Marines' Hymn”). Also included in the set is “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes” from Walt Disney’s Cinderella.

Get a dose of Americana anytime you visit EPCOT by catching a performance from the Voices of Liberty in The American Adventure rotunda.