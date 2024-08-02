The World Famous Jungle Cruise Celebrated With New Souvenir Tiki Mug Arriving at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar

Fans can grow their Trader Sam’s tiki mug collection with a new entry debuting next week that celebrates the world famous Jungle Cruise.

What’s Happening:

Another in a long line of fun and collectible mugs will soon be released at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar at the Disneyland

Celebrating the classic Disneyland opening day attraction, Jungle Cruise, with the new Skipper’s Adventure Mug.

Themed with stylized iconography reminiscent of the classic attraction, guests will be able to purchase this mug via mobile order on the Disneyland App through the Trader Sam’s Mug Release listing on August 8.

Mobile orders can be placed as early as 6:00 AM PST on August 8th.

Plus, guests who are able to get their hands on one of these traditionally highly-sought after items may even get theirs signed by the artist, Mookie Sato, who will be on location on August 8th, signing from 9:00 AM to 11:00 AM and 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM on August 8th.

Afterward, The mug will be available at Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Bar on August 9 served with the Skipper Sipper beverage featuring tropical juices, agave nectar, falernum, mint, and fresh lime juice topped with soda water.

It should also be noted that there is a limit to two mugs per order, while supplies last.

According to the lore of Trader Sam’s Enchanted Tiki Room, Many years ago, legendary explorer Trader Sam was bitten by the bartending bug, and ever since then, Sam searches the Amazon, Congo, Mystic Point, Polynesia, and every exotic locale in-between for ingredients to mix into these magical libations.

Sam also picked up many of the trinkets and artifacts you see around you at his namesake bar—souvenirs and gifts from all over the globe. In the tiki bar business, it’s a real jungle out there, but once Trader Sam began serving refreshing elixirs to explorers and adventurers, the word really spread!

