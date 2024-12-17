“Alien: Rogue Incursion” Launch Trailer Provides Final Look at VR Video Game Before Its Release This Thursday

The game is based on the enduringly popular sci-fi/horror franchise from 20th Century Studios.

Today a new launch trailer was released for the upcoming virtual-reality video game Alien: Rogue Incursion, which is due out this Thursday for multiple VR platforms.

What’s happening:

Virtual-reality game developer Survios has released a launch trailer for the new VR game Alien: Rogue Incursion , which will be released this Thursday for PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR.

The trailer was first revealed via an exclusive story on the entertainment news trade publication Variety.

Watch Alien: Rogue Incursion | Launch Trailer:

What they’re saying:

“During gameplay, ‘Alien: Rogue Incursion’ players will get the chance to use iconic weapons and gear like the Pulse Rifle and Motion Tracker and ‘explore the depths of the Xenomorph-infested facility in search of answers, quickly discovering the danger that lurks around every corner,’ per the game description. ‘Gather intel and supplies and learn about the Cradle’s former inhabitants on a journey to unlock the mysteries of what could possibly have gone so wrong.’” 20th Century Games general manager John Drake: “Since a Xenomorph first burst onto screens (quite literally) in 1979, ‘Alien’ has perfectly evoked humanity’s deepest fears about our place in the universe. Thanks to Survios, you can experience that existential dread for the very first time, fully immersed in virtual reality. We can’t lie to you about your chances – but you have our sympathies.”

“Since a Xenomorph first burst onto screens (quite literally) in 1979, ‘Alien’ has perfectly evoked humanity’s deepest fears about our place in the universe. Thanks to Survios, you can experience that existential dread for the very first time, fully immersed in virtual reality. We can’t lie to you about your chances – but you have our sympathies.” Survios chief product officer TQ Jefferson: “It’s an honor for the Survios team to bring the visceral and outright terrifying ‘Alien’ universe to the immersive medium of VR for the first time, capturing the haunting atmosphere fans know and love. ’Alien’ and VR could not be a more perfect match, and we’re extremely proud to add this original story to the 45 year legacy of the ‘Alien’ franchise.”

Alien: Rogue Incursion will be released this Thursday, December 19th for PlayStation VR2 and Steam VR. It will also be coming to Meta Quest 3 this spring. Pre-orders are available now to access exclusive content from Survios.