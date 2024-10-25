Disney Legend Bob Gurr To Appear At Special Comic-Con Museum Event Next Week

But more importantly, what will Gurr be wearing??

A special event at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego has announced a Disney Legend who will make an appearance at this year’s festivities.

What’s Happening:

Mask-O–Raid 4, a special event and costume party at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego, has announced a very special guest for this year’s festivities – Disney Legend Bob Gurr!

Known for his timeless designs and contributions to Disneyland Autopia Main Street Vehicles Disneyland Monorail Matterhorn Bobsleds Haunted Mansion

Gurr will be appearing as part of Mask-O-Raid 4, hosted by the Comic-Con Museum and Funko Founder Mike Becker, with proceeds from the event benefiting youth engagement and programming at the museum.

This is a costume party, and costumes are encouraged, and the event features: Raffle for Funko prototypes Art sale of one-of-a-kind pieces created by various artists and Comic-Con staff Frightmaker Mike presentation: “Frightening Fun for Everyone” Trick-or-treating for awesome prizes, including a Funko Pop! vinyl figure exclusively stickered and signed by Frightmaker Mike, including a certificate of authenticity Costume contest with special prizes: Funniest, Scariest, and Best in Show Museum gift shop (for sale): Halloween-themed items, original art, and exclusive museum merchandise Spooky jams by DJ Chino Heavy appetizers, beer, wine, and soft drinks. One drink ticket included with the event ticket, and additional drinks are available for purchase.

Mask-O-Raid 4 takes place on Saturday, November 2nd from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM at the Comic-Con Museum in San Diego. Those interested can find out more and purchase tickets at the official site for the event, here.