Lucasfilm Posts 2007 Women’s Suffragist Documentary on YouTube

Lucasfilm has posted a documentary from 2007, highlighting the women’s suffragist movement.
What’s Happening:
- Fighting for the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in America has been made available on the Lucasfilm YouTube channel.
- This 30 minute documentary was originally on the 2007 DVD release of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.
- Interviews with Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Gloria Steinem are included in the documentary as well.
- You can watch the full special below:
