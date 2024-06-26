Lucasfilm Posts 2007 Women’s Suffragist Documentary on YouTube

Lucasfilm has posted a documentary from 2007, highlighting the women’s suffragist movement.

What’s Happening:

Fighting for the Vote: Women’s Suffrage in America has been made available on the Lucasfilm YouTube channel.

has been made available on the Lucasfilm YouTube channel. This 30 minute documentary was originally on the 2007 DVD release of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones .

. Interviews with Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton and Gloria Steinem are included in the documentary as well.

You can watch the full special below:

