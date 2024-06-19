Lucasfilm Posts 2007 Documentary on YouTube In Honor Of Juneteenth

In honor of Juneteenth, Lucasfilm has re-released a documentary originally made available in 2007.
What’s Happening:
- Hellfighters: Harlem’s Heroes of World War One has been made public for the first time in over 15 years in honor of Juneteenth.
- The half-hour documentary was originally available on the DVD of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones.
- Hellfighters is now available on YouTube, which you can watch below.
