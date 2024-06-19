Lucasfilm Posts 2007 Documentary on YouTube In Honor Of Juneteenth

In honor of Juneteenth, Lucasfilm has re-released a documentary originally made available in 2007.

Hellfighters: Harlem’s Heroes of World War One has been made public for the first time in over 15 years in honor of Juneteenth.

has been made public for the first time in over 15 years in honor of Juneteenth. The half-hour documentary was originally available on the DVD of The Adventures of Young Indiana Jones .

. Hellfighters is now available on YouTube, which you can watch below.

