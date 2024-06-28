Comedic Actor Martin Mull Passes Away at 80: “Clue,” “Roseanne,” “Arrested Development,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Many More Roles

Today we learned the sad news that comedic actor and musician Martin Mull has passed away at the age of 80. He was perhaps best known to general audiences for his role as Colonel Mustard in the 1985 movie Clue, but he also played many other memorable characters across a long and storied career in Hollywood.
What’s happening:
- Renowned actor, comedian, and musician Martin Mull has passed away at the age of 80. He was best known for his roles in the 1980s comedy films Clue and Mr. Mom.
- For The Walt Disney Company and its current subsidiaries, Mull appeared in Jingle All the Way, Lots of Luck, Beverly Hills Family Robinson, Teamo Supremo, Recess, and The Golden Girls. He also had recurring roles on Roseanne (as Leon Carp), Sabrina the Teenage Witch (as Willard Kraft), Arrested Development (as Gene Parmesan), and Dads (as Crawford Whittemore).
- On Nickelodeon, he voiced Vlad Masters / Plasmius in the animated series Danny Phantom. He was also known for his roles on the Norman Lear-produced cult-favorite syndicated satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spin-off Fernwood 2 Night.
What they’re saying:
- Maggie Mull (daughter): “I am heartbroken to share that my father passed away at home on June 27th, after a valiant fight against a long illness. He was known for excelling at every creative discipline imaginable and also for doing Red Roof Inn commercials. He would find that joke funny. He was never not funny. My dad will be deeply missed by his wife and daughter, by his friends and coworkers, by fellow artists and comedians and musicians, and—the sign of a truly exceptional person—by many, many dogs. I loved him tremendously.”
- Actress Jennifer Tilly: “So sad to hear of the passing of Martin Mull. I worked with him a long time ago on a film called ‘Rented Lips’ that he wrote and also starred in. He was such a witty, charismatic and kind person. As an actress just starting out, it really meant a lot to me to be able to work with such a wonderful actor.”
- Writer and filmmaker Paul Feig: “Oh man, this is so sad. Martin was the greatest. So funny, so talented, such a nice guy. Was lucky enough to act with him on The Jackie Thomas Show and treasured every moment being with a legend. Fernwood Tonight was so influential in my life. RIP Martin.”