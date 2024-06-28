Comedic Actor Martin Mull Passes Away at 80: “Clue,” “Roseanne,” “Arrested Development,” “Sabrina the Teenage Witch,” Many More Roles

Today we learned the sad news that comedic actor and musician Martin Mull has passed away at the age of 80. He was perhaps best known to general audiences for his role as Colonel Mustard in the 1985 movie Clue, but he also played many other memorable characters across a long and storied career in Hollywood.

For The Walt Disney Company and its current subsidiaries, Mull appeared in Jingle All the Way, Lots of Luck, Beverly Hills Family Robinson, Teamo Supremo, Recess, and The Golden Girls.

, , , , , and . He also had recurring roles on (as Leon Carp), (as Willard Kraft), (as Gene Parmesan), and (as Crawford Whittemore). On Nickelodeon, he voiced Vlad Masters / Plasmius in the animated series Danny Phantom. He was also known for his roles on the Norman Lear-produced cult-favorite syndicated satirical soap opera Mary Hartman, Mary Hartman and its spin-off Fernwood 2 Night.

