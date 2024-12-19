Josiah X Returns in “Sam Wilson: Captain America” #2

This February, Josiah X, the son of Isaiah Bradley, makes his return in Sam Wilson: Captain America #2, featuring a fresh design by Taurin Clarke, brought to life by Evan Narcisse, Greg Pak, and Eder Messias.
- Sam Wilson makes his comeback in Sam Wilson: Captain America #2, an exciting new solo comic series created by writers Evan Narcisse and Greg Pak, featuring artwork by Eder Messias.
- In this latest chapter, Sam confronts the mysterious organization Eaglestar and its security chief, Red Hulk.
- As he delves into Eaglestar's true motives in issue #2, a new character named Josiah X appears, adding further complexity to the unfolding events.
- Josiah X, introduced by Christopher Priest and Joe Bennett in the 2003 comic series The Crew, is the son of Isaiah Bradley, the former Captain America.
- He uses his inherited super-soldier abilities to honor his father's legacy by protecting his community and fighting injustice.
- Recently, he has returned with a new mission and look designed by Taurin Clarke.
- What actions by Eaglestar have spurred him to act, and is he aiming to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?
- Discover Josiah X featured on the cover and design sheet of Clarke’s issue #3, and be sure to preorder Sam Wilson: Captain America at your local comic shop.
- Evan Narcisse: “I’ve loved the character of Josiah X ever since he first appeared in The Crew back in 2003. As the son of Isaiah Bradley—cloned in secret experiments—he’s had a complicated legacy thrust upon him. His previous stories showed him struggling to figure out how to find purpose and protect the vulnerable in a world that’s all too ready to exploit him and others on society's margins. When we meet him as the Shadow Soldier in Sam Wilson: Captain America, he’s a hero at the next stage of his evolution, someone who's answered those existential questions with a new codename, new uniform, and specific outlook. He’s a great counterpoint to Sam, in that they’re trying to do the right thing with very different attitudes. We're really excited to bring him back in a way that honors the past and hopefully opens up a promising future.”
- Taurin Clarke: “When I was approached to do the covers for Sam Wilson: Captain America, I saw a chance to update a few characters. After getting the thumbs up to update Patriot's hair from our amazing editors, the fans on social media immediately started asking about Josiah!”
