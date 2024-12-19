Josiah X Returns in “Sam Wilson: Captain America” #2

In this chapter, Sam confronts the mysterious group Eaglestar and its head of security, Red Hulk.

This February, Josiah X, the son of Isaiah Bradley, makes his return in Sam Wilson: Captain America #2, featuring a fresh design by Taurin Clarke, brought to life by Evan Narcisse, Greg Pak, and Eder Messias.

What’s Happening:

Sam Wilson makes his comeback in Sam Wilson: Captain America #2, an exciting new solo comic series created by writers Evan Narcisse and Greg Pak, featuring artwork by Eder Messias.

As he delves into Eaglestar's true motives in issue #2, a new character named Josiah X appears, adding further complexity to the unfolding events.

Josiah X, introduced by Christopher Priest and Joe Bennett in the 2003 comic series The Crew, is the son of Isaiah Bradley, the former Captain America.

He uses his inherited super-soldier abilities to honor his father's legacy by protecting his community and fighting injustice.

Recently, he has returned with a new mission and look designed by Taurin Clarke.

What actions by Eaglestar have spurred him to act, and is he aiming to help Sam or pursue his own agenda?

Discover Josiah X featured on the cover and design sheet of Clarke’s issue #3, and be sure to preorder Sam Wilson: Captain America at your local comic shop.

What They're Saying:

Evan Narcisse: “I’ve loved the character of Josiah X ever since he first appeared in The Crew back in 2003. As the son of Isaiah Bradley—cloned in secret experiments—he’s had a complicated legacy thrust upon him. His previous stories showed him struggling to figure out how to find purpose and protect the vulnerable in a world that’s all too ready to exploit him and others on society's margins. When we meet him as the Shadow Soldier in Sam Wilson: Captain America , he’s a hero at the next stage of his evolution, someone who's answered those existential questions with a new codename, new uniform, and specific outlook. He’s a great counterpoint to Sam, in that they’re trying to do the right thing with very different attitudes. We're really excited to bring him back in a way that honors the past and hopefully opens up a promising future.”

