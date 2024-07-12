“Shōgun” Selections #1: Entering 1600 Japan Far Too Late

Shōgun is set to rake in Emmy nominations next week for the first season of this Japan-set epic. Based on James Clavell’s 1975 tome and the resulting 1980 miniseries on NBC, the 2024 iteration of Shōgun has become the critical and commercial success of the year. Initially billed as a limited series, its success has led to the announcement of more episodes, and thus a move from the Limited Series category at upcoming award shows to Drama Series.

As a proud bandwagoner (The Hunger Games and I fell in love a mere three days before the film’s release in 2012. I’m not ashamed) and in preparation for the incoming onslaught of Emmy noms, I finally decided to crack on with the series. While Alex recapped the show with elegance for the site, I’m coming in fast and loose.

Since this show has a true budget, the likes I haven’t seen in a while, a majority of the first episode I spent with drool hanging off my mouth. The CGI? Perfection. The scope? Extensive. The costumes? I can hear Joan Rivers shouting “Fabulous!” from the afterlife. Hulu or otherwise, this is Game of Thrones level money and I am here for it. To be honest, I think this looks a heck of a lot better than most Star Wars shows.

Of course, pilots always lead to buckets of exposition, but never did it feel like viewers would trudge along. Naturally, a lot of that has to do with the performances already firing on all cylinders. Lady Mariko (played by Anna Sawai), may I call you mother? Is that too soon? From her first moments on screen calming a mother whose child is up for execution, the subtlety in her every facial expression already explains so much. We learn a bit more about the passing of her father later on in the episode, and again, a world of emotion is felt as she listens to Lord Toranaga (played by Hiroyuka Sanada) try to reason with her future.

Going back to the aforementioned baby execution (!), the way death is presented in the first episode already has me tense and intrigued. The concept of an honorable death is brought up frequently, whether it be as punishment to show your good graces to the regents in power (A BABY EXECUTION!!!!) or as a way to take your own life in response to that of the natural world, I’m curious to see how the idea of death is further dissected in the series. ‘Cause that decapitation? The Englishman being boiled alive? A Dutch sea captain succumbing to his supposed fate? It’s gruesome in these here streets!

The final scene features a monologue from the icon that is Rodrigues. In it, he describes each individual having three hearts. Each heart is used for different times in a person’s life, but one remains the truest, yet most hidden. This idea of hiding end goals or ulterior motives looks to be an interesting stepping off point in this series.

Feudal Feelings: