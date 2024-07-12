“Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2” Now Available to Stream

A new volume of lofi beats has been delivered from a galaxy far, far away.
What’s Happening:
- Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2 is now available wherever you stream your music.
- This collection of five tracks pairs the world of Star Wars with the ethereal and calming trend of lofi beats.
- This EP is the second of Star Wars music and joins an ever growing list of lofi albums from the world of Disney.
