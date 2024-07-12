“Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2” Now Available to Stream

A new volume of lofi beats has been delivered from a galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2 is now available wherever you stream your music.

is now available wherever you stream your music. This collection of five tracks pairs the world of Star Wars with the ethereal and calming trend of lofi beats.

with the ethereal and calming trend of lofi beats. This EP is the second of Star Wars music and joins an ever growing list of lofi albums from the world of Disney.

More Music News: