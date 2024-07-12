“Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2” Now Available to Stream

by |
Tags: , , ,

A new volume of lofi beats has been delivered from a galaxy far, far away.

What’s Happening:

  • Star Wars Lofi Vol. 2 is now available wherever you stream your music.
  • This collection of five tracks pairs the world of Star Wars with the ethereal and calming trend of lofi beats.
  • This EP is the second of Star Wars music and joins an ever growing list of lofi albums from the world of Disney.

More Music News:

Marshal Knight
Marshal Knight is a pop culture writer based in Orlando, FL. For some inexplicable reason, his most recent birthday party was themed to daytime television. He’d like to thank Sandra Oh.
View all articles by Marshal Knight