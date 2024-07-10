“Try Everything” – Creating the Music of the New Country Bear Musical Jamboree

Today, we got our first look at the full show of the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree! While at the Magic Kingdom, we had the chance to hear from Emily Ann Roberts, the voice of Trixie, as well as Principle Audio Media Designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, Jake Ellis.

Up-and-coming country singer Emily Ann Roberts joins the Country Bear family on a rendition of “Try Everything” from Zootopia. Taking on the voice of Trixie, she showcases her East Tennessee twang. “This is an opportunity that I never even dreamed big enough to dream,” said Roberts. “It is such an honor to be a part of a show that has been so loved for so many years. I hope when folks hear Trixie's song about trying new things, failing and trying again, that they will be encouraged to do the same.”

Of course, other country music stars have lent their voice to the bears, including 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac Mcanally. In addition to producing and rearranging the songs, McAnnally lent his talent to the show by bringing the all-too-perfect tune, “The Bare Necessities” from The Jungle Book, to life along with Terrence, aka Shaker's, version of the Frozen song "Fixer-Upper."

In addition to these amazing contributions, singer-songwriter Allison Russell, and renowned musician Chris Thile, have collaborated to create a heartwarming rendition of “A Whole New World” from Aladdin voicing Teddi Barra and Wendell, respectively.

In the video below, we hear a little from Emily Ann Roberts, as well as Principle Audio Media Designer for Walt Disney Imagineering, Jake Ellis.

Here’s the full set list for the new show:

“Country Bear Musical Jamboree” – a new original song written for the attraction

“Try Everything” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Zootopia”

“Kiss the Girl” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “ The Little Mermaid

“A Whole New World” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Aladdin”

“Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” from Walt Disney Studios’ “Mary Poppins”

“Fixer-Upper” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “Frozen”

“Remember Me” from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Coco”

“You’ve Got A Friend In Me” from Pixar Animation Studios’ “Toy Story”

“Bare Necessities” from Walt Disney Animation Studios’ “The Jungle Book”

“Come Again” – an original song that debuted with Country Bear Jamboree in 1971

Click here to see a performance of the all-new Country Bear Musical Jamboree, which opens to everyone next Wednesday, July 17th.