“Tsunami: Race Against Time” Original Soundtrack Available to Stream Now

The soundtrack includes original compositions by Emmy Award-winning composer David Schweitzer, associated with the National Geographic series set to premiere on November 24.

Hollywood Records announced the release of the original soundtrack for Tsunami: Race Against Time, featuring music by Emmy Award-winning composer David Schweitzer, available for streaming on Apple Music and Spotify.

What’s Happening:

On December 26, 2004, the Indian Ocean tsunami emerged as one of the most catastrophic natural disasters in history, claiming the lives of over 225,000 individuals across 14 nations.

In a desperate bid for survival, many sought refuge in trees, buildings, and debris, while numerous acts of courage from strangers led to remarkable rescues.

A four-part series will explore the full narrative of that fateful day, premiering on November 24 on National Geographic, with all episodes available for streaming the following day on Disney+ Hulu

Hollywood Records released the original soundtrack for Tsunami: Race Against Time , showcasing the compositions of Emmy Award-winning composer David Schweitzer.

, showcasing the compositions of Emmy Award-winning composer David Schweitzer. The soundtrack will be available for streaming on Apple Music Spotify

Tracklist for the Tsunami: Race Against Time:

““The Wave”

“Another Day In Paradise”

“Race Against Time”

“Rescued”

“Early Warnings”

“Bereft”

“I’ll Be Home Soon”

“Patients Came Like River Water”

“Quiet Day in the Newsroom”

“The Train”

“Armageddon”

“Girl in the Tree”

“The Hospital”

“She Opened Her Eyes”

“Aftermath”

“Sea of Devastation”

“Run!”

“Dread”

“Unforgotten”

“Humanity”

What They’re Saying:

David Schweitzer: “I wanted the score to feel like it grew out of the sound of the events, so I began by sampling audio from the archive footage (the water, the wind, the rumble of passing debris) and creating musical textures and beds out of this. Often I began a cue by playing a low rumble (filtered and pitched, but derived from the sound of the tsunami) and then let the score grow out of it, with basses, cellos, violins emerging from the ‘noise.’ The overall story of the 2004 Tsunami is obviously one of tragedy, but there was also a great deal of humanity and even hope in the survivors’ stories. I’m proud of the way the score helps these profoundly moving moments come into focus across the series.”

More National Geographic News: