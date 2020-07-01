Disneyland Paris Resumes Construction, Refurbishment Projects Ahead of July 15 Reopening

As part of their July 15th planned reopening, Disneyland Paris has resumed construction on several new projects and refurbishments with enhanced safety guidelines in place.

What’s happening:

With Disneyland Paris scheduled to reopen to guests on July 15th, the resort has resumed construction and refurbishment work on several projects.

Among the projects that are now back on the schedule are: Disney’s Hotel New York – The Art of Marvel Avengers Campus Cars Route 66 Road Trip Disney Junior Dream Factory

The health and safety of Imagineers and the many Cast Members, contractors and vendors on various job sites remains the top priority.

To keep Cast Members safe as work resumes, the Construction team at Imagineering Paris is following enhanced precautionary measures such as the wearing of face coverings and practicing physical distancing.

These measures are in line with guidelines from the French government, health officials, and industry professionals.

What they’re saying:

“As we celebrate the reopening of Disneyland Paris, I’m very happy to welcome back our Cast Members, Imagineers and contractors to restart construction work on exciting new experiences to entertain and delight guests for years to come.” David Wilson, Site Portfolio Executive for Walt Disney Imagineering in Paris: “We are thrilled to gradually ramp up these construction sites and do what we are passionate about – creating new Disney magic for guests to enjoy. We are grateful for the continued dialogue with French authorities, as well as for the unwavering trust of our industry partners and vendors who have proven to be resilient and agile, enabling us to progress on other aspects of these new attractions and experiences over the past several months.”

