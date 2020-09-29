Port Orleans Riverside Performer Yehaa Bob Jackson Let Go By Disney World

Yehaa Bob Jackson, a popular Disney World performer who livened up the River Roost Lounge at Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort, has shared on Facebook that he has been let go by Disney.
And that's how it ends, not with a bang but with a whimper. I've just learned my act will not be returning to Disney. I…
Posted by Bob Jackson on Tuesday, September 29, 2020
What’s Happening:
- Comedic musical entertainer Bob Jackson, known to Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Guests as Yehaa Bob Jackson, has shared that he has been let go by Disney.
- The performer has been part of the Disney World entertainment lineup for 23 years.
- Disney’s Port Orleans Riverside Resort has not announced a reopening date yet with select Disney Resorts operating while the theme parks operate on limited capacity.
- This news comes just hours after Josh D’Amaro shared that Disney will be laying off Cast Members through the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products division.
- Last week, The Grand Floridian Society Orchestra shared that their last day performing at Disney World will be October 3rd.