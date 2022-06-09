Maisonette Introduces Summer Capsule Collection Themed “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”

Young Spidey fans can show off their love for the web slinger and his pals Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy with the latest fashion collection from Maisonette. The company has launched their third capsule collection inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends.
- Maisonette is bringing the Spidey crew back for another fun, colorful capsule collection for kids! This latest 10-piece collection is their third collaboration with Spidey and His Amazing Friends and is perfect for summer adventures.
- All fabrics are soft and easy to wear with designs that both children and parents will love.
- Exclusive to Maisonette, the summer collection was inspired by 1980’s athletic apparel combined with a twist of modern streetwear spanning:
- T-shirts
- Shorts
- Swimwear
- As with the previous capsule collections, the apparel graphics are made up of playful metallic inks and designs were heavily influenced by retro boxing gear and varsity sports.
- The capsule collection is geared towards children ages two to eight years old and stars Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy.
- Just like the iconic Spider trio, your little ones can celebrate their special friendships and everyday heroic efforts, small and large.
- This fun athletic-inspired capsule and swimwear collection includes an athletic tank, bike skort, graphic t-shirts, boxing shorts, one piece swimsuit, rash guard, swim trunks and more with prices ranging from $28 to $48.
- Links to some of our favorite styles can be found below.
