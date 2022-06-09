Maisonette Introduces Summer Capsule Collection Themed “Spidey and His Amazing Friends”

Young Spidey fans can show off their love for the web slinger and his pals Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy with the latest fashion collection from Maisonette. The company has launched their third capsule collection inspired by Spidey and His Amazing Friends.

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

What’s Happening:

Maisonette is bringing the Spidey crew back for another fun, colorful capsule collection for kids! This latest 10-piece collection is their third collaboration with Spidey and His Amazing Friends and is perfect for summer adventures.

and is perfect for summer adventures. All fabrics are soft and easy to wear with designs that both children and parents will love.

Exclusive to Maisonette T-shirts Shorts Swimwear

As with the previous capsule collections, the apparel graphics are made up of playful metallic inks and designs were heavily influenced by retro boxing gear and varsity sports.

The capsule collection is geared towards children ages two to eight years old and stars Spider-Man, Miles Morales, and Gwen Stacy.

Just like the iconic Spider trio, your little ones can celebrate their special friendships and everyday heroic efforts, small and large.

This fun athletic-inspired capsule and swimwear collection

Links to some of our favorite styles can be found below.

Girls Fashions

Spidey Hawaiian Car Print Ruffle Dress, Pink Salt

Boys Fashions

Spidey Checkered Print Relaxed Tee, Navy Multi

Swimwear

Spidey Line Art Friends Print One Piece, Pink Salt

Spidey Color Block Rash Guard, Navy & Red