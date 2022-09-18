Disney Cruise Line Cast Members No Longer Required to Wear Face Coverings

As of this week, Cast Members aboard the Disney Cruise line ships are no longer required to wear face coverings.

This change comes as the Disney Cruise Line continues to make adjustments to their COVID-19 safety protocols.

Cast Members have of course been required to wear face coverings since the Disney Cruise Line resumed sailings last year.

More on COVID-19 policies:

Beginning September 23rd, 2022, for sailings aboard the Disney Dream, Disney Fantasy, Disney Wish and Disney Wonder and beginning November 7th, 2022, for sailings aboard the Disney Magic, fully vaccinated Guests are no longer required to participate in COVID-19 testing in order to sail.

Guests who are NOT fully vaccinated must continue providing proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken one to 3 days before the sail date.

However, Guests who are not fully vaccinated will no longer be required to complete a second test at the terminal on embarkation day.

Upload Proof of Vaccination and/or COVID-19 Test Results:

In order to sail, all guests 12 and older (who are required to be vaccinated), plus those under 12 that are vaccinated, must upload their proof of vaccination to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.

Unvaccinated Guests must upload a negative COVID-19 test result to the Inspire Diagnostics Safe Passage website by midnight prior to embarkation day.

Uploading these documents is a requirement for adults and children, regardless of age. A parent or legal guardian will need to use their own account to provide this information on behalf of minors.

To learn more about how to provide proof of your negative COVID-19 test result, please visit Before Leaving Home: Know Before You Go.

After appropriate documents have been uploaded and reviewed by Inspire, Guests should see the words “Clear to Arrive” or “Clear to Sail” in the Pre-Sail Screening section when they log into their Safe Passage account before arriving at the port.

It is also recommended that Guests bring a copy of their proof of vaccination or negative COVID- test result with them to the port. Guests who fail to upload proof of vaccination and/or COVID-19 test results may be delayed or denied boarding.

If you have any questions about your Safe Passage registration or status, please contact Inspire Diagnostics at 877-250-5132.