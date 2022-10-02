This week Jimmy Kimmel Live! will welcome a number of special guests including actors and musical guests who will discuss current projects, business successes, and perform their latest hits.

What’s Happening:

Every weeknight, comedian Jimmy Kimmel entertains audiences across the nation with his wit and fun take on the world at large.

The show features a diverse lineup of guests that includes celebrities, athletes, musical acts, comedians and human-interest subjects, along with comedy bits and a house band.

This coming week, audiences will enjoy appearances by celebrity actors and a reality show contestant, along with a variety of musical guests.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! airs every weeknight at 11:35 pm ET on ABC.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! Guests for the Week of October 3rd-7th:

Monday, October 3 Charlie Hunnam ( Shantaram ) Iliza Shlesinger ( All Things Aside ) Musical Guests NAV feat. Don Toliver

Tuesday, October 4 Norman Reedus ( The Walking Dead ) Musical Guest Miranda Lambert

Wednesday, October 5 Keanu Reeves ( BRZRKR: Vol. 2 ) Judd Apatow ( Bros ) Musical Guests Phoenix

Thursday, October 6 Mookie Betts ( Jackie Robinson: Get To The Bag and The Los Angeles Dodgers) Musical Guests Flo

Friday, October 7 TBA



Jimmy Kimmel serves as host of the Emmy Award-winning ABC late-night talk show, Jimmy Kimmel Live! The show is in its 20th season and currently broadcasts from the iconic El Capitan Entertainment Centre on Hollywood Boulevard.