New “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” Posters Showcase the Beauty of Wakanda and Atlantis

In addition to a new trailer for Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever dropping today, we also got several new posters for the highly anticipated upcoming film.
- Five New Black Panther: Wakanda Forever posters were revealed today.
- The new posters coincide with the film’s release in:
- Imax
- Dolby
- Real D 3D
- Screen X
- 4DX
- Each poster features a completely different design and color scheme while still focusing on the core characters, like Shuri, Queen Ramonda, Okoya, M’Baku, Nakia and Namor.
- The 4DX poster even features a look at the new Black Panther costume, which will presumably be worn by Shuri.
- Check out all five new posters for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever below:
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Synopsis:
- Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom.