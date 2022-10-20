Cozy Up with Jack and Sally This Fall in RSVTLS’ New “Nightmare Before Christmas” Flannels

“This is Halloween” and the only (good) way to commemorate the holiday is with The Nightmare Before Christmas. RSVLTS (The Roosevelts) is up to the challenge and has just unveiled new flannel shirts that will make you scream…with delight, folks, with delight!

October 31st isn’t even here yet and RSVLTS is already heading back to Halloween Town for their second Nightmare Before Christmas drop in just under a month.

drop in just under a month. This time though, they’re shining the spotlight on Sally—Jack Skellington’s true love—with cozy long sleeve flannels inspired by her patchwork dress.

One top is all black with thin horizontal and vertical stripes that represent the colors of Sally’s signature look; the other is still inspired by her dress but emphasizes the color green.

Of course, Sally’s not alone as Jack joins her on the lower front left corner. The Pumpkin King has removed his head and offers kindly to his sweetheart.

As for the other design, it showcases the various ingredients used to make soup for Dr. Finkelstein.

The Nightmare Before Christmas flannel collection is available now on the RSVLTS site

flannel collection is Links to the individual items can be found below.

Meant To Be

“Bring home two of your favorite Halloween Town residents from Disney Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas with this BorlandFlex flannel graced with the white vertical stripes of Jack Skellington’s famous suit and horizontal stripes matching Sally’s dress. You'll also find Jack on bended patella offering Sally his hand… well, head.”

Queen Of Screams

“Worm’s wort? Frog’s breath? Deadly nightshade? Yummy. This BorlandFlex flannel reps the color scheme of Sally’s dress in The Nightmare Before Christmas and the ingredients of the secret soup she stirs-up for Dr. Finkelstein. There’s even a little hidden surprise under the collar.“

