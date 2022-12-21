“Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show” Round Up for December 20th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

Barely Necessities Episode 106 – December 20th, 2022

Today we talk about shopDisney’s Twice Upon a Year Sale, Lunar New Year collections, Disney x House of Sillage Avatar fragrances and the Mickey Mouse Nugget. Next Alex joins for a Loungefly spotlight and we look at the Santa Pluto mini backpack, Minnie and Daisy Polka Dot collection, and Valentine’s Day exclusives at Entertainment Earth. We continue with Entertainment Earth with Marvel Funko Pop! figures of Loki and Thanos. We wrap up with Star Wars collectibles from Hot Toys and the Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs makeup collaboration.

Save Up to 40% On Family Favorites During shopDisney's Twice Upon a Year Sale

With holiday celebrations in full swing, shopDisney is getting in on the fun with their Twice Upon A Year sale. Stock up on all sorts of Disney favorites including designer bags, must have toys, and fashion for the whole family. Hurry, this limited time offer won’t last long!

Welcome the Year of the Rabbit with Lunar New Year Apparel and Loungefly Collectibles from shopDisney

After global celebrations of the New Year kick off, the Lunar Calendar will change too, welcoming the Year of the Rabbit. shopDisney is already preparing for Lunar New Year fun with their latest merchandise drop that features apparel and accessories for the family.

Disney x House of Sillage Introduces Limited Edition Fragrance Collection Inspired by "Avatar: The Way of Water"

Disney x House of Sillage are transporting fans to the world of Pandora through a new luxurious fragrance line exclusively designed in celebration of Avatar: The Way of Water.

Nugget and Mickey Mouse: A Perfect Match for Kids' Play Furniture

Families who have young children with endless energy and incredible imaginations likely already know about Nugget and their signature four-piece “couch” for kids. Now, the popular play furniture has been given a Disney twist with three licensed styles that will look great in your home.

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck 90's Inspired Polka Dot Loungefly Collection

Minnie Mouse and Daisy Duck are bringing back 90s fashion in a new collection coming soon from Loungefly! Fans of these iconic ladies can return their wardrobe to the decade of coloring blocking and polka dots with this fun assortment of apparel and accessories

Celebrate Valentine's Day with Disney Loungefly Exclusives from Entertainment Earth

There’s a few weeks left in 2022, but we’re already looking ahead to Valentine’s Day 2023! Entertainment Earth and Loungefly have teamed up for new exclusive accessories inspired by Mickey Mouse and The Nightmare Before Christmas!

Entertainment Earth Spotlight: Exclusive Loki with Scepter and Art Series Thanos Funko Pop!

With the non-stop release schedule of Marvel comics, movies and games it makes sense that Funko Pop! has an endless supply of ideas to turn into vinyl collectibles. Two of these must-have figures come in the form of Entertainment Earth exclusives featuring Phase One era Loki and a gauntlet-wearing Thanos.

Hot Toys and Sideshow Marvel and Star Wars Figures Now Available on shopDisney

Fans looking to expand their Marvel and Star Wars collections always have options on shopDisney, and this week the online retailer added a couple of new figurines that are sure wow.

Star Wars x Pat McGrath Labs Collection Celebrates The Original Trilogy

While hardly the first Star Wars makeup collab, Pat McGrath Labs is bringing the cosmos a little closer to fans with a beautiful series they’ll adore not only for the brilliant color selections, but also the impressive packaging.

Oswald the Lucky Rabbit Takes the Spotlight in New Disney x Givenchy Capsule Collection

Givenchy and Disney have announced a brand-new capsule collection starring Oswald the Lucky Rabbit, in celebration of Lunar New Year and 100 years of Disney.

Toy Story-Inspired Lionel Train Sets and Pixar-Themed Train Cars Roll Into shopDisney

Disney and model train brand Lionel have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting lineup of train cars inspired by Pixar movies like Toy Story, Monsters Inc. and more.

Set Off For Adventure with the "Frozen 2" Lionel Train Set from shopDisney

Disney and model train brand Lionel have teamed up once again to bring fans an exciting train set, this time themed to Frozen 2! Train lovers and hobby collectors can enjoy building, running and displaying the Frozen 2 train that might not take them to Arendelle, but will definitely take them on an adventure.

Christmas 2022: Grumpy Light-Up Nutcracker from shopDisney

Could your holiday decorations use a little less cheer? Fortunately, shopDisney can meet that need with a new Grumpy Nutcracker that’s a bit jollier than it should be (and we mean that in a good way).

Review: Disney100 Throw Pillow is a Charming, Practical Way to Celebrate the Walt Disney Company

2023 marks The Walt Disney Company’s 100th Anniversary and as you can imagine the first merchandise reveals are already a big hit with fans. Like many others, I couldn’t resist the pull of the Platinum Celebration Collection and purchased the Disneyland Throw Pillow which turned out to be a good thing.

New Figment Merchandise Coming to EPCOT International Festival of the Arts in 2023

The EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will return next month and guests will find some exciting new Figment merchandise throughout the event, according to the Disney Parks Blog.

WDW 50 Tower of Terror and Gold Mickey Mouse Funko Pop! Now Available at shopDisney

You don’t have to take a trip to Walt Disney World to experience the Twilight Zone: Tower of Terror, you can add mini version in your home, thanks to Funko.

Save Up to 60% On Last Minute Gifts at Entertainment Earth

We’re zeroing in on the final days to shop before the holidays and Entertainment Earth is offering guests Last Minute Savings Up to 60% off! Cool collectibles including Hasbro action figures and Funko Pop! essentials are featured in this limited time sale.

Star Wars L0-LA59 (Lola) Animatronic Edition by Hasbro Now Available on shopDisney

At long last the adorable flying droid L0-LA59 (Lola) from Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi has come to shopDisney—and just in time for holiday shopping!

Universal Orlando Resorts Holiday Gift Guide

Universal Orlando Resort has so many gifts that are perfect for the holiday season. There's festive merchandise that you won't find anywhere else, from magical wands and ornaments in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter to Grinch-themed backpacks and spirit jerseys.

