Pixar Pals Get Ready for the First-Ever Pixar Day at Sea Aboard the Disney Fantasy

The first-ever Pixar Day at Sea will launch this weekend aboard the Disney Fantasy, and Disney has shared a preview of the animated fun that awaits.

On select seven-night sailings through mid-March, families will encounter more Pixar characters than ever before during this day-long celebration, from meet-and-greet opportunities, dance and pool parties, family activities and an all-new nighttime spectacular.

Take an exclusive look below as some of your favorite Pixar pals are now on board the Disney Fantasy getting ready for the festivities:

Pixar Day at Sea will be included on nine select Disney Fantasy cruises from January through March 2023. Departing from Port Canaveral, Florida, the Disney Fantasy will sail to several guest-favorite destinations in the eastern and western Caribbean.

Eastern Caribbean itineraries feature stops in ports such as Tortola, St. Thomas and San Juan, Puerto Rico, while western Caribbean sailings visit Cozumel, Mexico; Grand Cayman; and Falmouth, Jamaica. Every cruise includes a visit to Disney’s private island oasis, Castaway Cay.