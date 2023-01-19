ABC Audio Launches Third Season Of “Life Out Loud With LZ Granderson” Podcast

ABC Audio is launching the third season of their award-winning podcast, Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson, with six episodes focused on family and parenting in the LGBTQ+ community.

Today, ABC Audio launched the third season of Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson , its award-winning podcast focused on LGBTQ+ issues. The new, six-episode season, hosted by ABC News contributor and Emmy Award-winning journalist LZ Granderson, explores the concept of family as well as parenting through the lens of the LGBTQ+ community. By drawing on his own lived experiences as a gay, Black father, Granderson delivers inspiring conversations on the topics of adoption, surrogacy, biracial parenting and more.

LZ Granderson is an Emmy Award-winning journalist and op-ed columnist for the Los Angeles Times. In 2021 the Equality Forum listed Granderson among its "LGBTQ History Month Icons," and the Los Angeles Press Club as well as California News and Publishing Association named him the year's top columnist. In 2016 he was inducted into the National Lesbian and Gay Journalists Association Hall of Fame and his TED Talk, "Myth of the Gay Agenda," has more than 1.7 million views. Granderson received recognition for his work from major LGBTQ+ organizations in the nation, including the Human Rights Campaign, GLSEN and GLAAD. The Advocate, the nation's most prominent and oldest LGBTQ+ magazine, frequently includes him as one of the 50 most influential LGBTQ voices in media.

The premiere episode features a candid and personal discussion between Granderson and his son, LZ “LZed” Granderson. The pair discuss their family dynamic and LZed’s thoughts on growing up with a queer father. Granderson also reflects on his own life, sharing what it was like to come out and get divorced.

Earlier this month, Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson received the Signal Award for best LGBTQ+ series. The show has been recognized with Special Honors by GLAAD and was called a Best New Podcast by Spotify following the success of its first season.

New episodes will post every Thursday and feature interviews with interior designer and TV personality Vern Yip (Trading Spaces, Design Star), drag queen and TV personality Eureka O'Hara (We're Here), journalist and author Jemele Hill (Uphill: A Memoir) and BET executive Tiyale Hayes, among others.

Life Out Loud with LZ Granderson is available for free on major listening platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Amazon Music, Google Podcasts, iHeartRadio, Pandora, Stitcher, TuneIn, Audacy and the ABC News app.

