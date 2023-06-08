New Show Coming to Disneyland Paris “TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure” Starting July 15th

This summer the new Immersive Show TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure will Premiere July 15 at Walt Disney Studios Park in Disneyland Paris.

Debuting in summer 2023, this new musical adventure – a Disneyland Paris original and exclusive production – will celebrate some of the most beloved Pixar characters on the Studio Theater stage everyday at Walt Disney Studios Park from July 15, 2023.

Supported by a live orchestra, this innovative and creative show will invite guests to embark on a spectacular and poetic journey and experience how music and friendship bring us together, traveling into the worlds of Toy Story, Coco, Up, Monsters, Inc. and Finding Nemo.

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure is guided by a bold artistic direction that blends traditional and state-of-the-art technology, creative lighting, multisensory effects and contemporary choreography, all accompanied by iconic music, as well as an original score.

Five times a day, this ambitious show will immerse guests into memorable Pixar stories, expanding the Disneyland Paris roster of high-quality shows and reinforcing the resort's position as a leader of entertainment in Europe.

TOGETHER: a Pixar Musical Adventure Synopsis: