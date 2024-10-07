Aquatica Orlando Closes Due To Inclement Weather Today 10/7

We anticipate this won't be the only time this week that this happens.

Aquatica Orlando has adjusted their operation due to inclement weather, but the announcement applies to today, October 7th, when many were expecting the same news for later in the week.

What’s Happening:

As Central Florida braces for a major hurricane that is on approach, those who reside in the area are already dealing with inclement conditions, including rain and smaller storms.

Today the forecast calls for rain most of the day, and as such, Aquatica Orlando has announced that they will not be opening the park today.

The popular SeaWorld Orlando Water Park asks guests to stay tuned to social media and their website for further updates.

While nothing is official at this time, it seems likely that the park will be closed on October 9th as well, as that is the projected frame when Hurricane Milton will arrive in Central Florida.

Those with tickets should know about the park’s “Weather Or Not” Assurance policy. According to their site, “Aquatica Orlando usually remains open even when the weather isn’t cooperating, and we have lots of awesome ways for you and your family to have fun while it passes. Still, you never know when thunder and lightning, hail, or even a hurricane might unexpectedly land and ruin your good time. But don’t worry. That’s when our Weather-or-Not Assurance steps in to provide you with a return visit.”

For more information about this ticket policy, be sure to check out their official website, here.

Hurricane Milton is currently measured as a category 4 major hurricane, set to arrive in the Central Florida area on Wednesday 10/7 in the afternoon. At this time, several of the Orlando parks, including Walt Disney World Universal Orlando here.