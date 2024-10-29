Busch Gardens Tampa Bay and Navy Federal Credit Union Team Up to Celebrate Veterans Day

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is extending the Military Annual Pass to include both veterans and active duty military members for a limited time.

For Veterans Day, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is partnering with Navy Federal Credit Union to honor those who have served in the United States Armed Forces.

What’s Happening:

From Friday, November 8, to Monday, November 11, the park will feature special events to celebrate veterans, including a live band and a special recording of the national anthem, coinciding with the raising of the American flag and the flags of all military branches.

Veterans visiting the park during Veterans Day weekend will enjoy exclusive benefits provided by Navy Federal Credit Union, which include a dedicated entry lane, in-park activities, and special pre-show welcome messages at select shows throughout the park.

This year, Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is expanding the Military Annual Pass to encompass both veterans and active-duty military personnel for a limited time. Previously, this offer was exclusive to active-duty members only. Purchase a Military Pass online at WavesOfHonor.com

Now, veterans who acquire a Military Annual Pass will benefit from unlimited admission without any blockout dates and complimentary parking until the end of 2025.

What They’re Saying:

Chief Parks Officer, United Parks & Resorts, parent company of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay: "We are incredibly proud to partner with Navy Federal Credit Union and extend this offer to veterans, recognizing their unwavering dedication and sacrifices. We invite both veterans and active-duty service members to create countless unforgettable experiences with their families here at Busch Gardens." Captain Keith Hoskins (USN Retired), executive vice president of branch operations at Navy Federal: “It’s an absolute honor to serve those who serve, and to sponsor an event dedicated to our veterans. This event fits our core value at Navy Federal Credit Union of supporting our military members and their families.”

More on Busch Gardens Tampa:

