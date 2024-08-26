Death Eaters To Take Over Diagon Alley This Fall at Universal Orlando Resort

Universal Orlando Resort has launched the dark mark into the sky once again to usher in the Halloween season.

The Dark Lord Has Returned:

  • This Fall, the dark side of the Wizarding World will show its face as the Death Eaters take over The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Diagon Alley at Universal Studios Florida.
  • On select dates from August 29th through November 3rd, guests will come face-to-face with Lord Voldemort’s legion of supporters as they stalk guests throughout the streets of London and throughout the dark alleyways of Knockturn Alley.
  • The Death Eaters aren’t afraid to use Dark Arts, including the unforgivable curses. They don’t shy away from terrorizing guests into joining the Dark Lord.
  • For fans that want to embrace the darker sides of magic, Borgin and Burkes in Diagon Alley showcases Dark Arts merchandise including t-shirts, accessories, and Death Eater masks. Additionally, Ollivanders carries a variety of Death Eater Wands.
  • Don’t miss out on this highly immersive and interactive seasonal entertainment offering.
  • If you would like a taste of what you can expect from the Death Eaters check out our video from last year’s event.

