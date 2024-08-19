Universal Orlando Reveals Pair of Icons For This Year’s Halloween Horror Nights

One of the most anticipated aspects of each Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Orlando Resort is the icon reveal, where fans learn who or what will be hosting this year’s event. This year, we have two.
What’s Happening:
- Universal Orlando has revealed the icons of this year’s Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Florida, the 33rd iteration of the event.
- This year, the event will take place at Universal Studios Florida, and we will see the debut of “Sinist3r” and “Surr3al” for the event, who will join the growing list of Halloween Horror Nights icons, that also includes the likes of Jack The Clown, Dr. Oddfellow, and more.
- According to the story, For 33 years, the screams of thousands of eager Halloween Horror Nights guests have been collected within the shadowy depths of Universal Orlando Resort. With each year that went by came a new set of frights for our guests to indulge.
- All the while, their wails of terror festered beneath the billow fog up on the surface, forming a monstrous manifestation of the horror that lives within their hearts. An evil overgrowth that would spread its hellish grasp throughout every crevice of the park’s underbelly.
- As the overgrowth expanded in size, its beating heart ripped a tear between our world and the vast universe of horrors that exists beyond our own; the never-ending void in which fear derives from.
- Within that universe are two distinct realms – One fueled by physical pain while the other is plagued by psychological torment. At the helm of these worlds are two entities, SINIST3R and SURR3AL, who each embody the hellscapes they stand guard for.
- Using the number, they have decided to play with the idea of having twins of sorts as the icons for the event, an idea that was rumored way back for HHN 22, with the rumor that the event would be taking place at both parks of the Universal Orlando Resort, which didn’t end up happening.
- This announcement adds to the excitement of the event, which will make up 10 haunted houses that have been announced for this year’s event, which include IPbased houses Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire, A Quiet Place, Insidious: The Further and Universal Monsters: Eternal Bloodlines, along with the original ideas:
- These 10 houses join a number of Scare Zones that have also been revealed for the event this year, including the recently announced Demon Queens and Duality of Fear, which join previously announced scare zones – Torture Faire and Swamp of the Undead.
- Halloween Horror Nights kicks off at Universal Orlando Resort on August 30th this year, and will run select nights through November 3rd. Multi-night passes for the event are now available to purchase.
