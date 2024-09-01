Man in His 60s Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at Discovery Cove

A man has passed away after being found unresponsive at Discovery Cove on Saturday, according to WFTV 9 News.

What’s Happening:

A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive on Saturday in a pool at Discovery Cove.

According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Discovery Cove around 11:10 a.m. after reports that a man had been found unresponsive in a pool.

The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.

Orange County deputies say they are still actively investigating this incident.

A similar situation involving a teenage girl, who also sadly passed away, occurred at the park back in May

What They’re Saying:

Discovery Cove statement: “Our staff responded to a medical emergency involving a guest today. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Our thoughts are with this family, and out of respect for their privacy, we won’t be commenting further.”

About Discovery Cove:

Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive boutique park located next to SeaWorld Orlando.

