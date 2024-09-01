Man in His 60s Dies After Being Found Unresponsive at Discovery Cove

A man has passed away after being found unresponsive at Discovery Cove on Saturday, according to WFTV 9 News.
What’s Happening:
- A man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the hospital after being found unresponsive on Saturday in a pool at Discovery Cove.
- According to the Orange County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to Discovery Cove around 11:10 a.m. after reports that a man had been found unresponsive in a pool.
- The man was transported to the hospital, where he later died.
- Orange County deputies say they are still actively investigating this incident.
- A similar situation involving a teenage girl, who also sadly passed away, occurred at the park back in May.
What They’re Saying:
- Discovery Cove statement: “Our staff responded to a medical emergency involving a guest today. Our team provided care and contacted Orange County Fire & Rescue. When emergency personnel arrived, they took over care and transported the guest to a nearby hospital. Our thoughts are with this family, and out of respect for their privacy, we won’t be commenting further.”
About Discovery Cove:
- Discovery Cove is an all-inclusive boutique park located next to SeaWorld Orlando.
- Experience an all-inclusive day in paradise. Your day includes a freshly prepared breakfast, gourmet lunch and unlimited snacks and beverages (including beer and wine). Connect with dolphins, snorkel with rays, hand-feed exotic birds, and indulge all day. Adventure awaits you at Discovery Cove.
Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disney travel planning
Fill out the form below for a free,
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com
no obligation quote from MouseFanTravel.com