Tickets Now On Sale for Kennedy Space Center’s After Hours Event Kennedy Under the Stars

Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are now available for purchase.

This exclusive after-hours event is scheduled for February 7, 2025, from 6:30 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Due to popular demand, Kennedy Under the Stars will feature beloved attractions from the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, along with a unique glow party that highlights the complex's offerings in a captivating nighttime setting.

The dazzling colors of the universe will be highlighted through an array of illuminated experiences at this popular event, which first took place in 2024.

Key attractions include a video DJ from the early 2000s performing in the Rocket Garden, a techno DJ dance party at NASA Central, and Cosmic Glow Mini Golf located beneath the magnificent Saturn 1B rocket.

Furthermore, guests can participate in multisensory science experiments led by the visitor complex's STEAM Team, relax in glowing bar and lounge areas, enjoy live entertainment and photo opportunities.

Guests will have an opportunity to connect with seasoned NASA astronauts Sandy Magnus and Curt Brown at an exclusive event on Friday night, where they will engage with attendees throughout the evening.

Many attractions at the visitor complex will have extended hours, offering more chances to discover the marvels of Spaceport KSC, see genuine flight-flown artifacts like the space shuttle Atlantis, enjoy the excitement of the Shuttle Launch Experience, and much more.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase during the evening, and certain retail stores will stay open.

Annual passholders can enjoy discounts on food and a 30 percent reduction on retail items.

Attire inspired by interplanetary and space themes is encouraged; however, for security reasons, face-covering masks and any items that could be perceived as weapons are prohibited.

Tickets for Kennedy Under the Stars are priced at $65 plus tax per person and parking for this event is complimentary. For ticket purchases and more information, click here

Therrin Protze, chief operating officer of Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex: “Kennedy Under the Stars has become a must-attend night for our guests as it allows them to experience the visitor complex from an entirely different perspective. The music is pumping, and the park is literally glowing. It is a unique party atmosphere that our visitors have come to love.”

