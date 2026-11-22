Despite the Thanksgiving holiday this week, there's a lot taking place this week in the world of Disney, chief among them the arrival of Hexed in theaters. Over at Walt Disney World, the EPCOT Festival of the Holidays begins, and the new Hallmark movie shot at the resort, Holiday Ever After, makes its debut. Here are just some things to keep your eyes on in the coming week. Be sure to check back here at Laughing Place as we will have reviews, recaps, and coverage from each of these events, series, and movies!

Hexed focuses on an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), and together they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever.

an impulsive and unconventional teenage girl named Billie (Hailee Steinfeld), who discovers secret magical abilities which, once unleashed, hurtle her into a spectacle-filled journey out of suburbia and into a vast witch realm called Hexe. Forced to team up with her cautious mother, Alice (Rashida Jones), and together they uncover family mysteries that could change the world of witches forever. Hexed also features the voices of Tracey Ullman, Stephen Fry, Walton Goggins, and Jodie Foster.

Our own Alex Reif attended the world premiere of the film and reports back with interviews and more in this week's Laughing Place On Location.

Hexed opens in theaters everywhere on Wednesday, November 25.

For the first time ever, west coast viewers won’t have to wait until prime time to see who wins the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy as the Dancing with the Stars Season 35 finale is set to air live on ABC across the country.

Specifically, the three-hour finale will air Tuesday, November 24 , at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+.

, at 8 p.m. ET and 5 p.m. PT on ABC and Disney+. For west coast viewers, the network will also rebroadcast the season finale of Dancing with the Stars at 8 p.m. PT.

The finale will feature a Judges’ Choice dance, the return of the Instant Dance Challenge and a freestyle round, all to help fill the three-hour runtime that the finale is promising.

In the new special, Mickey's Home Alone, Mickey can't wait to spend Christmas at home, but his plans take a turn when Minnie surprises him and the gang with tickets to spend Christmas at a world-famous Ice Palace. In the morning rush to make it out the door, Mickey and Pluto are left behind and home alone. While Mickey and Pluto must protect their home from two feisty villains, a raccoon and a weasel who are after their Christmas dinner, Minnie and the gang desperately try to make their way back home to Mickey.

The special will feature the debut of two original songs, “Ho-Ho-Home for Christmas” and “Favorite Christmas Feeling” by songwriter Keith Harrison Dworkin (Sofia the First: Royal Magic, Mickey and the Very Many Christmases).

Check out Alex's review of Mickey's Home Alone , which premieres Thursday, November 26 at 6:00 p.m. ET/PT , and streams the next day on Disney+ .

In Holiday Ever After, Lacey Chabert plays Lindsey, whose family Christmas trip to Walt Disney World takes an unexpected turn when she discovers that Philip, a disastrous former date played by Travis Van Winkle, is staying next door.

But, between the Disney and holiday magic, can things take a turn for the romantic?

The film premieres Saturday, November 28 on Hallmark Channel, and then will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu.

on Hallmark Channel, and then will be available to stream the next day on Disney+ and Hulu. During the film's premiere at Disney Springs, Chabert donned a gown from an upcoming Disney Fairy Tale Weddings collection.

We also had the chance to talk with the cast of Holiday Ever After at the premiere, which you can see in the video below.

National Geographic and Disney Parks are teaming up to bring a new documentary focused on the largest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, the Disney Adventure.

The new doc, Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course, follows Imagineers as they transform steel into story and create the seven themed neighborhoods on the ship using new and creative designs and innovative technology.

Disney Adventure: Charting a New Course will be available on Friday, November 27 on Disney+, National Geographic, and JioHotstar.

A runaway reindeer is about to embark on an adventure that could change Christmas forever in Dasher, a new Disney Jr. holiday special.

Named for her incredible speed, Dasher is the fastest reindeer in the world. However, her life looks very different from the snowy Christmas setting she imagines. Instead, she lives beneath the hot sun in a traveling circus, where she dreams of the cold, snowy North Pole she has heard about in stories.

One stormy night, Dasher decides to take a chance and escape the circus. Following the wish in her heart, she sets off on a journey filled with adventure and unexpected discoveries. Along the way, her story promises to bring a new perspective to the holiday season as she discovers what it truly means to find home.

Dasher premieres Thursday, November 27 on Disney Jr. and streams the next day on Disney+.

The Symphony of Dance, a documentary following Dancing with the Stars judge Derek Hough and his wife, dancer Hayley Erbert Hough, through a cognitive crisis and her return to performing, makes its premiere this week ahead of the show's season finale.

Three months after their wedding, Derek Hough & Hayley Erbert Hough face an unimaginable test when Hayley suffers a brain injury while dancing on stage. Facing a long recovery, cognitive setbacks, and no guarantee she will ever dance again, Hayley becomes determined to return to the stage on her own terms. Their story is an intimate portrait of love, ambition, identity, and resilience as a newly married couple navigates fear, uncertainty, and the difficult work of beginning again.

Whether Hayley dances one number or simply walks back onto the stage, the journey becomes about more than performing. It is about reclaiming her life, her agency, and a renewed sense of purpose.

The Symphony of Dance premieres Monday, November 23 on Hulu.

Fans can head to a Los Angeles landmark as Dodger Stadium is opening their gates for a special screening of the beloved holiday classic, Home Alone.

The classic film, from now Disney-owned 20th Century Studios, will be screened at the stadium and will also include pre-show fun prior to the screening of Home Alone on DodgerVision.

Photo opportunities, bullpen pitching, behind-the-scenes tours, and a movie prop room will all be available until showtime or while supplies last, and are included with admission. Specialty concessions will also be available during the event.

The special screening of Home Alone will take place on Saturday, November 28. Gates open at 4 p.m., and the movie begins at 6 p.m. PT.