"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for January 20th

Barely Necessities Episode 246 – January 20, 2026

Photos: Feel Inspired with This Year's EPCOT International Festival of the Arts Merchandise

Guests visiting this year’s EPCOT International Festival of the Arts will be able to get their hands on some fun merchandise this year, and similar to other Festival of the Arts events of the past - this collection is almost entirely inspired by Figment.

Commemorate 20 Years of "High School Musical" with Exclusive Merchandise from Disney Store

Whether you're a nerd, jock, or theater kid, there's someone in Disney's High School Musical that represents you. Now you can show your love for the mid-aughts DCOM (Disney Channel Original Movie) through a collection of apparel, accessories, and limited edition dolls inspired by East High and the class of... sometime before 2010.

Don't Be Late For This One: Limited-Edition Cinderella Doll from Viktor&Rolf Now Available for Pre-Order

Disney, Mattel, and renowned fashion house Viktor&Rolf have collaborated to create the Viktor&Rolf x Disney Collector Cinderella Doll. This special-edition piece blends fantasy with timeless sophistication, offering collectors a rare interpretation of the iconic Disney Princess character.



GANNI x Disney Unveil A Bold New Capsule Collection Inspired by Daisy Duck

GANNI and Disney are reuniting for a vibrant new capsule collection that puts Daisy’s confident, playful spirit front and center, blending high-fashion with Disney charm.



Photos: New Travel Mugs and Water Bottles Spotted at Disney’s Animal Kingdom

More new drinkware has made its way to Walt Disney World, with travel mugs and metal water bottles now available at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Designed with both function and park style in mind, these new arrivals are perfect companions for long days of adventure, whether you’re fueling up on caffeine in the morning or staying cool and hydrated throughout the day.

Tinker Bell Sprinkles Pixie Dust on the Disneyland 70th Celebration Vault Collection

The fabulous Disneyland Resort 70th Celebration collection of merchandise is expanding once again with a trip to Never Land! A new Tinker Bell Disneyland 70 collection was previously revealed and features a women's Tinker Bell tee, as well as a tumbler using the same design.

Disney x Crocs Drop in January Features Bold and Playful Designs

Crocs is set to release a brand-new collection inspired by core Disney characters including Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Chip 'n Dale and Goofy. ​​After collaborations featuring everything from Zootopia to Frozen, Disney and Crocs are getting back to basics with a collection focused on the "Sensational Six" (and friends).



Celebrate 100 Years of Winnie the Pooh with the New Mystery Plush Series

It's been 100 years since Winnie the Pooh first debuted in the pages of A.A. Milne's books and audiences have been in love with the "silly old bear" ever since. Disney Store is honoring the milestone anniversary with a variety of products including, blind box micro plush pals of Pooh in various moods and situations.

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – January 2026

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives, each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!”

New Merchandise Arrivals at Disney Store January 18-24

Every week Disney Store welcomes a magical array of merchandise designed to delight and excite fans. From our favorite Disney Parks and annual festivals, to movies, shows, and seasonal favorites, there’s so much to check out! So what’s new this week? Let’s take a look!

Find That Perfect Piece of Magic to Style Your Day with Selections from Girls Crew

Add some magical bling to your Disney wardrobe with new jewelry arrivals from Girls Crew. A collection of charming accessories just landed at Disney Store including necklaces inspired by our favorite Disney Parks.



Photos: The Figment Popcorn Bucket Returns With an Artful New Look for EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026

Just when EPCOT fans thought their popcorn bucket collections were complete, a new Figment popcorn bucket has returned for the EPCOT International Festival of the Arts 2026, bringing a playful new look that celebrates creativity in an Imaginative style.



Photos: Figment’s Brush with the Masters Scavenger Hunt Returns for EPCOT Festival of the Arts 2026

If strolling the art-filled pathways of EPCOT isn’t quite enough to satisfy your creative curiosity, Figment has another playful challenge in store. During the 2026 EPCOT International Festival of the Arts, guests can add an interactive twist to their visit with a fan-favorite scavenger hunt that blends imagination, exploration, and collectible fun.



"Winterspell" Brings Flurries of Fun and Winter Shenanigans to "Disney Lorcana"

The next set in the popular trading card game focuses on a flurry of winter fun activity following the mystery and intrigue of Whispers in the Well. A frozen blast cast by an Elsa glimmer goes awry creating a flurry of snow and ice unlike anything the realm has seen before, including fan-favorite characters from Pocahontas, Angel from Lilo & Stitch: The Series, and Darkwing Duck himself!

Train Conductor Mickey Mouse Wishables Plush Comes to Disney Springs with Its Artist in Tow

The latest edition to the Disney Wishables Shimmer series is a limited edition Train Conductor Mickey Mouse plush. Created by artist Alex Maher, the design features Mickey in classic train conductor's striped overalls and includes the signature Wishables Shimmer detailing of stars in the eyes and a sparkling element to the outfit.

Photos: New Disney’s Animal Kingdom Merchandise Arrives With Wild New Style

Get safari-ready! A fresh wave of Disney’s Animal Kingdom merchandise has arrived at the park, bringing new designs and nature-forward style perfect for a day of adventure. Whether you’re trekking through Pandora, exploring Africa and Asia, or just looking to rep your love for Animal Kingdom beyond the gates, these new finds are made for showing off your wild side.



Hong Kong Disneyland Releases Limited-Edition 20th Anniversary Vinyl Record Supporting Make-A-Wish

This exclusive release features a vibrant, translucent purple vinyl record housed in a sleeve showcasing Mickey Mouse in his 20th Anniversary "Most Magical Party of All" attire, set against the backdrop of the Castle of Magical Dreams and a spectacular fireworks display. 100% of the proceeds from this vinyl will be donated to Make-A-Wish Hong Kong.



Lace Up New Brooks x runDisney Shoes Arriving for the 2026 Walt Disney World Marathon Weekend

Following the Walt Disney World Marathon, most of the new limited edition Brooks x runDisney collection are now available online. To purchase, you simply need to sign up for a free Brooks Run Club membership, which also comes with other extra perks.

