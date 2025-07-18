"Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show" Round Up for July 15th

Welcome back to Barely Necessities: The Disney Merchandise Show! As Disney fans, we know there is so much Disney-themed merchandise out there that it’s impossible to sort through it all. But fear not fellow Disney lovers, we’re doing the searching so you don’t have to!

(Please note this article contains affiliate links. Your purchase will support LaughingPlace by providing us a small commission, but will not affect your pricing or user experience. Thank you.)

Barely Necessities Episode 224 – July 15, 2025

Didn’t catch our show live? No worries! Here’s a brief recap of what we discussed plus links to those stories and items available for purchase.

As Seen on Barely Necessities

Hallmark Unveils New Disney, Star Wars, & Marvel Ornaments

Hallmark is kicking off the festive season early with its Keepsake Ornament Premiere, running from July 12th to the 20th. They promise to unveil a treasure trove of new Keepsake Ornaments, bringing beloved characters and iconic moments from across the Disney, Pixar, Marvel, and Star Wars universes right to your holiday tree.

Disney Polynesian Village Resort New Merchandise Revealed

Guests visiting Disney’s Polynesian Village Resort have new ways to take home the magical memories of their Walt Disney World vacations with new merchandise themed to the resort and the popular Trader Sam’s Grog Grotto.

Disney Store Fisher-Price Retro Toys

Disney Store is taking guests back in time with their newest toy drop that celebrates retro classics from Fisher Price. If you grew up in the decades before the millennium, you’ve likely come across these vintage toys that put a Disney spin on the company’s most popular releases.

Geeki Tikis: Disney Designs Debuting at San Diego Comic-Con

Toynk, in collaboration with Beeline Creative, is bringing a diverse collection of Geeki Tikis that merge the distinctive aesthetics of tiki culture with beloved fandoms. Among these are the new Coco-Pals, inspired by the hand-carved coconut monkey souvenirs found in Hawaiian gift shops.

Disney Character Figurines Remain A Fan-Favorite

Collections of small figurines have long been a staple for fans of specific movies or character families. However, in the past, they were packaged in a way that featured large amounts of plastic. Now, the packaging has changed a bit, and is favoring more of a recyclable cardboard box that displays the figures, with wires to tie them down.

Talking Mickey Popcorn Bucket Arrives at Walt Disney World

Disney Parks shared on their social media accounts that the infamous talking Mickey popcorn bucket has made its way to the east coast. This creative bucket not only showcases Mickey Mouse's voice but also his blinking eyes.

Pandora Disney Openwork Charms Available at Disney Store

Fans who love the magic of Disney and elegance of Pandora Jewelry will love the new openwork charms that have arrived at Disney Store. Inspired by Mickey Mouse and Friends, this series of accessories features the Sensational Six: Mickey, Minnie, Donald, Daisy, Pluto, and Goofy.

Coca-Cola x Star Wars Apparel Spotted at Disney Springs

Coca-Cola and Star Wars’ new “Refresh Your Galaxy" campaign has been a big hit with fans ever since its reveal event at Disneyland last month. Now more ways to celebrate A Galaxy Far, Far Away with Coke have surfaced at Walt Disney World including limited edition Coke bottles, and trendy T-shirts.

Add to Your Shopping List

Disney Pin Drop! – New Character and Special Occasion Designs – July 2025

Pin collectors looking for something new and exciting to grow their collections will want to venture over to Disney Store on Tuesdays to check out the latest designs to debut. From fun character styles and anniversary designs to D23 exclusives each new reveal will have you in such awe you can hear a “pin drop!"

Disney Store Exclusive Disney Buttons Dooney & Bourke Styles

Dooney & Bourke have turned out several incredible Disney-inspired designs this year, and there’s much more on the way! Today, the fashion brand introduced a whimsical pattern themed to Disney Parks and a variety of beloved characters, available exclusively at Disney Store.

Monorail Crossbody by Lug Debuts at Disney World

Popular crossbody brand Lug has unveiled a brand new Walt Disney World Monorail bag, out now at Disney’s Contemporary Resort. Specifically crafted for the iconic resort, the bag takes on the appearance of Monorail Red’s front car and features navy blue straps.

runDisney Wine & Dine Medals: See All the Designs!

runDisney’s beloved Wine & Dine Half Marathon Weekend at Walt Disney World may be sold out, but that’s no reason not to check out this year’s medal lineup! While last year’s medals focused on famous Disney chefs, this year’s medals focus on characters enjoying meals throughout the day, from breakfast, lunch, dinner and dessert.

Disney Destiny Inaugural Merchandise Sneak Peek Revealed

With the debut of the Disney Destiny in just a few months, the latest ship in the Disney Cruise Line fleet, those who are already booked on the Maiden Voyage on the new ship have the chance to pre-purchase some exclusive Maiden Voyage merchandise, as well as get first dibs for the Inaugural Season collection, and the more Disney Destiny-centric variations of the fleet-wide merchandise.

Disneyland 70th Dated Magic Key T-Shirts Now Available

While the “Celebrate Happy" festivities have already started at Disneyland, the original magic kingdom’s official 70th birthday is this Thursday, July 17th. Magic Key holders visiting the resort can now find special dated shirts in anticipation of the celebration.

Disney Store Minnie Mouse Dress from her 1928 Debut

Disney fashionistas rejoice! There’s a new Minnie Mouse dress at Disney Store in the style of one of her iconic looks. Instead of the signature heavily polka-dotted red dress, this look features a bright blue skirt and Minnie’s autograph.

Disney Store 2025 Sketchbook Ornament Collection Arrives

Now that we’re beyond the halfway point of the year, Disney Store is celebrating Christmas in July with the release of their 2025 Sketchbook Ornaments! The first wave of collectibles features several new designs and some returning favorites giving fans a chance to get a jump start on holiday shopping.

Urupocha-Chan Plush with Goofy and More Come to Disney Store

The second wave of Urupocha-Chan plush from Disney Store Japan have made their way to the USA and this time it’s Goofy, Pluto, Chip and Dale who have made the international journey. These micro plush offerings are super cute and ultra cuddly and they can’t wait to join your Disney collection.

Barely Necessities is made possible thanks to the outstanding contributions of Tony Betti, Ben Breitbart, Kyle Burbank, Mike Celestino, Maxon Faber, Eric Goldman, Jeremiah Good, Daniel Kaplan, Mike Mack, Luke Manning, Doobie Moseley, Gideon Moseley, Rebekah Moseley, and Alex Reif.

For more from Barely Necessities, follow us @DisneyMerchShow on X (Twitter) and Instagram. Thanks for joining us, and see ya real soon!